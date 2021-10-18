Canon faces a $5 million lawsuit over printers that stop scanning when ink is low

Printers can be frustrating devices; even for those who are tech-savvy, they are a pain to deal with. But sometimes, those frustrations are brought on by the printer maker themselves. A New York man is now suing Canon for disabling the scanning feature on its All-In-One printers when they are low or out of ink.

While it is perfectly reasonable to stop a printer from physically printing if the ink is gone, scanning is another issue. Since scanning typically involves emailing or sending a document electronically, there is no ink involved. So perhaps the function should remain enabled even if there is no ink? David Leacraft is the New York man filing the lawsuit against Canon, and he thinks so.

“In truth, the All-in-One Printers do not scan or fax documents when the devices have low or empty ink cartridges,” said David Leacraft, the plaintiff, in a complaint filed Tuesday in US District Court in the Eastern District of New York. “Canon’s advertising claims are false, misleading, and reasonably likely to deceive the public,” Leacraft added. He purchased a “so-called all-in-one device,” a Canon PIXMA MG2522, from Walmart in March 2021, he said in his complaint, which was first reported by Actionable Intelligence, a research firm. “Plaintiff Leacraft would not have purchased the device or would not have paid as much for it had he known that he would have to maintain ink in the device in order to scan documents,” the complaint said. Yahoo

The lawsuit that Leacraft filed is a class-action lawsuit, and it’s expected to gather more than 100 consumers behind it. Leacraft has gathered evidence of complaints from around the internet to support the case.

