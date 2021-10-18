Aspiring streamer? HyperX Streamer Starter Pack now available at Best Buy

Are you an aspiring video game streamer or content creator? The HyperX Streamer Starter Pack includes the HyperX SoloCast USB microphone and Cloud Core gaming headset with DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio. Perfect for streamers and influencers, it is now available exclusively at Best Buy.

“HyperX is always looking for new ways to deliver an amazing user experience. We are proud to present a streaming bundle worthy of the next viral tweet or post from streamers looking for a convenient way to start creating content. Becoming a streamer has never been easier, and the HyperX SoloCast microphone and Cloud Core gaming headset are a great combination to set up any streamer for success.” Nate Almond, PC audio business manager, HyperX

With an easy plug-and-play setup, the HyperX SoloCast USB microphone is ideal for in-game voice chat, streaming voice audio, and audio recordings for content creation. Featuring a cardioid polar pattern, this microphone is more sensitive to sound sources directly in front of it. Other features include tap-to-mute and a swivel stand.

Also included in the Streamer Starter Pack is the HyperX Cloud Core gaming headset. It includes an activation code for two years of DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, offering clear positional audio and more immersive gaming. The aluminum frame construction offers long-lasting durability and stability, and the soft leatherette ear cups and plush memory foam provide a comfortable fit.

In addition to the Streamer Start Pack, HyperX has also announced that the Cloud Alpha Blackout Edition gaming headset is now available exclusively at Best Buy.

The HyperX Streamer Starter Pack and Cloud Alpha gaming headset Blackout Edition are exclusively available now through Best Buy’s network of retail and online at BestBuy.com for US$129.99 and $99.99, respectively.

