Google officially unveils the Pixel 6/6 Pro pricing and availability

After months of anticipation, teases, and leaks, Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Android smartphones, alongside pricing and availability.

This year, Google is setting apart the Pixel 6 from previous Pixel smartphones by using state-of-the-art hardware and their own Google Tensor smartphone chip. The chip uses AI and machine learning models to power all sorts of new experiences on the Pixel smartphone. By doing so, the tech giant is hoping the Pixel 6 will personalize to you, making it uniquely yours.

The redesigned camera bar houses a new camera set with upgraded sensors, lenses, and computational photography. The updated system allows for new modes and features. Material You comes to the forefront in Android 12, further customizing the phone based on your wallpapers. The Pixel 6 also has new privacy and security features, all-day battery, and 5G productivity.

The Pixel 6 is available today, starting at US$599/CA$799. In addition, the Pixel 6 Pro is being called “Google’s first flagship device.” With the same features as the smaller device, it also has a new telephoto lens and a front-facing ultrawide 4K camera. The 6.7″ dynamic display has a refresh rate of 10-120Hz. With 12GB of RAM, it is “the fastest and smartest Pixel phone yet.” The Pixel 6 Pro is available for pre-order starting today from $899/CA$1179.

Features and specifications of the new Pixel smartphones include:

Pixel 6 ProPixel 6
ProcessorGoogle TensorGoogle Tensor
Display6.7″ QHD LTPO Smooth Display, up to 120Hz6.4″ FHD+ Smooth Display, up to 90Hz
Camera• Triple rear camera system w/ LDAF sensor
• 50 MP wide
• 12 MP ultrawide
• 48 MP telephoto
• 11.1 MP front camera		• Dual rear camera system w/ LDAF sensor
• 50 MP wide
• 12 MP ultrawide
8 MP front camera
Memory12GB RAM8GB RAM
Storage128GB/256GB128GB/256GB
Materials• Polished alloy frame
• Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass
• Corning Gorilla Glass Victus back glass		• Tactile alloy frame
• Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass
• Corning Gorilla Glass Victus back glass
Battery5003 mAh, wireless fast charging4614 mAh, wireless fast charging
SecurityFingerprint unlock, Titan M2 chip with security core Fingerprint unlock, Titan M2 chip with security core
Network5G5G
Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) with 2.4 G+5 GHz+6 GHz, HE160, MIMO; NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) with 2.4 G+5 GHz+6 GHz, HE160, MIMO; NFC, Bluetooth 5.2
SensorsProximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyrometer, magnetometer, barometer Proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyrometer, magnetometer, barometer
ColourCloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy BlackSorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black
Operating systemAndroid 12Android 12
Dimensions163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm
Weight210g (7.41oz)207g (7.30oz)
Warranty1 year1 year
PriceUS$899/CA$1179+US$599/CA$799+

What do you think about the new Google Android smartphones? Could these devices be marking a turn for the better for the tech giant when it comes to smartphone adoption? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on October 19, 2021.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Android smartphones
