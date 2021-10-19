Google officially unveils the Pixel 6/6 Pro pricing and availability

After months of anticipation, teases, and leaks, Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Android smartphones, alongside pricing and availability.

This year, Google is setting apart the Pixel 6 from previous Pixel smartphones by using state-of-the-art hardware and their own Google Tensor smartphone chip. The chip uses AI and machine learning models to power all sorts of new experiences on the Pixel smartphone. By doing so, the tech giant is hoping the Pixel 6 will personalize to you, making it uniquely yours.

The redesigned camera bar houses a new camera set with upgraded sensors, lenses, and computational photography. The updated system allows for new modes and features. Material You comes to the forefront in Android 12, further customizing the phone based on your wallpapers. The Pixel 6 also has new privacy and security features, all-day battery, and 5G productivity.

The Pixel 6 is available today, starting at US$599/CA$799. In addition, the Pixel 6 Pro is being called “Google’s first flagship device.” With the same features as the smaller device, it also has a new telephoto lens and a front-facing ultrawide 4K camera. The 6.7″ dynamic display has a refresh rate of 10-120Hz. With 12GB of RAM, it is “the fastest and smartest Pixel phone yet.” The Pixel 6 Pro is available for pre-order starting today from $899/CA$1179.

Features and specifications of the new Pixel smartphones include:

Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6 Processor Google Tensor Google Tensor Display 6.7″ QHD LTPO Smooth Display, up to 120Hz 6.4″ FHD+ Smooth Display, up to 90Hz Camera • Triple rear camera system w/ LDAF sensor

• 50 MP wide

• 12 MP ultrawide

• 48 MP telephoto

• 11.1 MP front camera • Dual rear camera system w/ LDAF sensor

• 50 MP wide

• 12 MP ultrawide

• 8 MP front camera Memory 12GB RAM 8GB RAM Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Materials • Polished alloy frame

• Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass

• Corning Gorilla Glass Victus back glass • Tactile alloy frame

• Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass

• Corning Gorilla Glass Victus back glass Battery 5003 mAh, wireless fast charging 4614 mAh, wireless fast charging Security Fingerprint unlock, Titan M2 chip with security core Fingerprint unlock, Titan M2 chip with security core Network 5G 5G Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) with 2.4 G+5 GHz+6 GHz, HE160, MIMO; NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) with 2.4 G+5 GHz+6 GHz, HE160, MIMO; NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 Sensors Proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyrometer, magnetometer, barometer Proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyrometer, magnetometer, barometer Colour Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black Operating system Android 12 Android 12 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm Weight 210g (7.41oz) 207g (7.30oz) Warranty 1 year 1 year Price US$899/CA$1179+ US$599/CA$799+

