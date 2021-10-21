Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S now available in 512GB and 2TB options

Extra storage is definitely a must with today’s consoles. Typically shipping with 1TB of internal storage, it can fill up pretty quick. If you have an Xbox Series X or Series S, you can get a Seagate Storage Expansion Card. Launched alongside the latest Xbox consoles, it was only available in a 1TB capacity… until today.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Seagate and Xbox have announced that the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is now available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. While you can get external hard drives to store your games, Xbox Series X|S optimized games will only run from your internal hard drive or the Seagate expansion cards.

With a sleek design exclusively designed for Xbox, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is the only external storage device that enables users to leverage the full performance of the Xbox Velocity Architecture when playing games that have been optimized for the next generation of Xbox consoles. With the added capacities, more Xbox fans can collect and play new and legacy games directly from the storage card without sacrificing graphics, speed, load times, or frame rates. The Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is backwards compatible with games from all four generations of Xbox, including Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox. It includes a three-year limited warranty, so players have peace of mind knowing their games and data are safe. Seagate

The 1TB option (which we previously reviewed) is available now, with an MSRP of US$219.99. The 512GB version is available for pre-order today for $139.99 while the 2TB option will be available for pre-order starting next month for $399.99.

What do you think about the new 512GB and 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S consoles? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on October 21, 2021.