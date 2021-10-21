Razer PC components market include case fans, liquid coolers, and PSUs

Many gamers know Razer for its gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and laptops. The company is looking to expand further and has just announced a bunch of new high-performance PC components ranging from case fans to power supplies.

The new PC components from Razer target enthusiasts looking to build “the ultimate gaming desktop.” The components include hydraulic case fans, all-in-one liquid coolers, platinum-rated power supplies, and controllers. Of course, these new gaming PC parts are Razer Synapse compatible with addressable RGB support.

“Today, we continue our expansion of the Razer ecosystem into high-performance PC components and bring Razer excellence into a brand-new category. The products we launched today are just the beginning of the many top-of-the-line PC components that we will be bringing to market in the near future. ‘For Gamers. By Gamers’ is at the core of everything we do, and these new components deliver upon that promise with impeccable build quality for top-notch desktop gaming performance.” Min-Liang Tan, Co-founder and CEO of Razer

Let’s check out what Razer has in store for desktop PC gamers!

Razer Kunai

The Razer Kunai PC case fans are available in 120mm and 140mm sizes.

The Razer Kunai are high-performance PC case fans available with the industry’s latest hydraulic bearing technology. These cutting-edge fans are designed for maximum airflow performance and are optimized to efficiently cool the PC while offering quieter acoustics. Available in 120-millimeter and 140-millimeter sizes, the fans feature LEDs with a large array of aRGB lighting capabilities to fit the form and style of any gaming PC. Razer press release

Specifications of the Razer Kunai fans include:

Size 120MM 140MM RGB 18 addressable LEDs 22 addressable LEDs Technology Hydraulic Hydraulic Cooling 500-2200 RPM 500-1600 RPM Airflow 17.48-65.5 CFM 34.48-81 CFM Static pressure 0.15-2.47mm H20 0.15-1.31 H20 Noise 15-35 dBA 15-30 dBA Fan life 60,000 hours 60,000 hours Power 4-pin PWM 4-pin PWM Dimensions 120 mm (L) x 25 mm (W) x 120 mm (H)

/ 4.72″x 0.98″x 4.72″ 140 mm (L) x 25 mm (W) x 140

mm (H) / 5.5″x 0.98″x 5.5″ Weight 182g (0.40lbs) 207g (0.45lbs) Software PC with Razer PWM controller, Razer RGB controller,

Windows operating system, Razer Synapse software. PC with Razer PWM controller, Razer RGB controller,

Windows operating system, Razer Synapse software.

The Razer Kunai start at US$44.99/€49.99 and are available starting today at Razer.com and authorized resellers.

Razer Hanbo

The Razer Hanbo AIO liquid coolers feature aRGB.

The Razer Hanbo are All-In-One (AIO) liquid coolers available in an addressable RGB pump cap. Born from a technology partnership between Razer and Asetek, the cutting-edge computing cooling solutions provide maximum thermal cooling performance of CPUs and are available in 240-millimeter and 360-millimeter radiator sizes. With an optimized pump intake design for silent operation and improved reliability, the liquid cooler delivers reliable gaming performance while including customizable and addressable RGB lighting. Moving forward, Razer and Asetek will continue to collaborate on all-new AIO cooling technology. Razer press release

Specifications of the Razer Hanbo liquid coolers include:

Size aRGB Pump Cap 240mm aRGB Pump Cap 360mm Cap type RGB display RGB display Water block Copper, Plastic Copper, Plastic Pump 800-2800 RPM 800-2800 RPM Pump power 12V DC, 0.3A 12V DC, 0.3A Tube 400mm Rubber Nylon Sleeves 400mm Rubber Nylon Sleeves Fan specs 2X 120MM 4-pin PWM 3X 120MM 4-pin PWM Radiator dimensions 275 mm (L) x 30 mm (W) x 123 mm (H) /

10.8″x 1.18″x 4.8″ 394 mm (L) x 27 mm (W) x

121 mm (H) / 15.5″x 1.06″x 4.7″ Weight 1.18kg (2.60 lbs) 1.51kg (3.30 lbs) Compatibility AMD AM4, Intel LGA 1151/1150/1155/1156/2011/2011-3/2066/1200/1700 AMD AM4, Intel LGA 1151/1150/1155/1156/2011/2011-3/2066/1200/1700

The Razer Hanbo will be available at some point in November of this year at which time pricing will be announced.

Razer Katana

The Razer Katana ATX power supplies will be available in 2022.

The Razer Katana are Platinum rated ATX power supplies that deliver the power needed with the performance, reliability, and CPU/GPU support gamers desire. These fully modular power supplies feature premium electrical components for ultra-efficient power delivery, capable of providing clean and consistent power for gaming PCs. Available in a variety of wattages from 750 to 1,200 watts in a Platinum rating, and an exclusive 1,600-watt Titanium rated power supply, the full line includes a zero RPM aRGB fan and full Razer Chroma compatibility. Razer press release

Specifications of the Razer Katana power supply unit include:

Size ATX 750 to 1600 80+ efficiency Platinum – >90% at 115V Input voltage 100 to 240V Output voltage +3.3V, +5V, +12V Output current 1 rail +3.3V -25 A, +5V – 25 A, +12V – 70 A, +12V – .8 A, +5VSB – 3 A 12V power rail Switchable between single or 7 rails Connectors 1 ATX, 2 EPS, 6 x 6+2 pin PCIe, 12 x SATA, 4 x 4-pin peripheral, 1 Floppy Capacitors 105C Japanese Cable management Fully modular Fan size 140mm PWM Fan lighting Individually addressable RGB LEDs, aRGB, Chroma Zero RPM mode Yes Protections Over-voltage, under-voltage, short-circuit, over-power and over-temp

Unfortunately, the Razer Katana won’t be available until the beginning of 2022. Again, pricing will be announced at a later date.

Razer PWM PC Fan Controller

The new Pulse Width Modulator (PWM) Fan Controller designed to support up to eight Razer Kunai fans. The Razer PWM Fan Controller integrates with Razer Synapse software for customizable fan curve control to help improve the airflow and thermal performance of any gaming PC. Razer press release

The Razer PWM PC Fan Controller is available starting today from Razer.com and authorized resellers for US$49.99/€54.99.

