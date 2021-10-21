TCL’s first 5G tablet lands at Verizon

TCL is expanding its mobile offerings and bringing more smartphones and tablets into its stable. The latest device is the TCL TAB Pro 5G tablet, coming to North America exclusively to Verizon Wireless. The “exclusive” part is always a tough pill to swallow for some users, but hopefully, TCL will get these out to other carriers in the future.

The TCL TAB Pro 5G tablet was designed to be an entertainment and productivity tool that the whole family can utilize. The display is a 10.36″ FHD+ panel and comes with TCL’s NXTVISION technology. This technology enhances the colors and contrast of the display to help give the user a better experience. Here’s what TCL’s press release had to say about its latest tablet.

“We are proud to continue expanding and strengthening our partnership with Verizon by adding TCL’s very first 5G tablet to our product portfolio,” said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TCL Communication in North America. “This new addition to our lineup builds on our company’s 5G For All campaign, ensuring plenty of opportunities for entertainment, productivity, and more to families and professionals alike.” An entertainment experience like no other, the TCL TAB Pro 5G pulls you in with its expansive 10.36”

FHD+ display powered by TCL’s innovative NXTVISION technology. Experience enhanced color, clarity and contrast, as well as real-time SDR-to-HDR enhancement that lets you watch videos in HDR quality no matter the source. Similarly, the tablet’s stereo speakers and built-in microphones deliver an immersive audio experience when playing games, watching shows or livestreaming with friends. Built with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon® Octa-core chipset, the TCL TAB Pro 5G utilizes Verizon’s Nationwide and Ultra Wideband 5G networks, providing super-fast streaming, app downloads and almost instant file uploads. The next-generation connectivity, combined with enhanced visuals and Hi- Res audio, additionally provide a smooth gaming environment. The TCL TAB Pro 5G’s massive 8000 mAh battery ensures you can catch up on back-to-back video calls or keep kids entertained with hours of entertainment while on-the-go. It powers up to a full charge in under four hours and stays charged for up to 17 hours of mixed use. On-The-Go reverse charging capability 1lets you power up multiple devices, allowing you to share battery life with your smartphone, headset or smartwatch when they’re running low. With built-in Battery Saver mode and Smart Manager, you can manage power usage on your TCL TAB Pro 5G throughout the day, so your tablet is always ready when you need it most. Meanwhile, the 64GB memory, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD™ card, lets you keep files, save photos and download all your favorite apps without worry. TCL

The TCL TAB Pro 5G is now available exclusively at Verizon for $399.99. What do you think of this new tablet? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

