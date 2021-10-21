RazerCon 2021: Razer debuts Zephyr, new gaming chairs, and updated Kraken headsets

Razer just finished up with RazerCon 2021 and a slew of new announcements, including PC components for gaming enthusiasts. Also unveiled was the final version of the Razer Zephyr Wearable Air Purifier, new Razer Enki gaming chairs, updated Razer Kraken headsets, and a Razer Book Quartz.

Razer Zephyr

The Razer Zephyr Wearable Air Purifier.

First introduced at CES 2021 as the Project Hazel concept, this wearable air purifier is “inspired byt the principles of staying safe, social, and sustainable.”

FDA-registered and lab-tested for 99% BFE, the Razer Zephyr’s N95 grade filters with two-way protection last three times longer than single-use disposable masks and ensure that both breaths of air inhaled and exhaled are safeguarded. Engineered with active circulation, the Razer Zephyr comes equipped with two air exchange chambers that allow air to flow freely in and out of the wearable air purifier. The Razer Zephyr is enhanced by a pair of 2-speed fans (4200/6200 RPM) that enable increased air circulation for even better cooling, providing freshly filtered air and increased comfort. To top it off, the Razer Zephyr provides seamless social interaction thanks to a transparent design with a layer of anti-fog coating and interior lights for clear facial expressions. Powered by Razer Chroma RGB™, users can make a statement with the Razer Zephyr’s interior lights and fans that can be easily controlled via the Razer Zephyr app available for both iOS and Android. Designed with comfort and health in mind, a soft silicone face seal with a dual strap design ensures a tight seal over the mouth and nose, while its adjustable head and neck straps provide a secure, yet comfortable fit for all head sizes. Razer press release

Razer Zephyr is now available from Razer.com for US$99.99/€109.99. The starter pack, which comes with three N95 Grade Filter Packs, retails for US$149.99/€159.99. A 10 pack of filters is also available for US$29.99/€34.99.

Razer Enki

The Razer Enki gaming chair.

One year ago, at RazerCon 2020, Razer debuted the Razer Iskur gaming chair. This year, RazerCon 2021 brings a new chair line for the value-conscious gamer: Razer Enki.

Designed from the ground up for all-day gaming comfort, the Razer Enki family of gaming chairs has undergone extensive research and development to provide gamers the ultimate level of comfort for those long gaming sessions. Leading the lineup is the Razer Enki, which has been designed with optimal weight distribution in mind. Featuring a new chair design with 110-degree extended shoulder arches, an ultrawide 21” seat base, a 152-degree recline, and a built-in lumbar arch, the Razer Enki subtly influences the seating posture by relieving pressure and stress on the back and legs. The shoulder arches keep users angled in the ideal seating posture, while the wide seat base helps to spread weight evenly. Elevating this experience of all-day gaming comfort is the Razer Enki Pro. Displaying a Carbon-Fiber finish on the chair’s exterior, it is upholstered with premium Alcantara® and sustainable leatherette, with a dual-density backrest cushion for targeted back comfort. The Razer Enki Pro pulls out all the stops, taking all-day gaming comfort to the ultimate level. For the value-conscious gamer, the Razer Enki X features the same design elements as the Razer Enki for essential all-day gaming comfort. Available in Razer Green, the Razer Enki X is armed with 2D armrests and a 152-degree recline and accommodates a multitude of sitting styles whether gamers want to sit up to focus or lean back and relax. Razer press release

The Razer Enki Pro, Razer Enki, and the Razer Enki X are available at Razer.com and select retailers from US$299/€329.99.

Razer Kraken V3

The Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense gaming headset.

A fan-favourite, the Razer Kraken has been overhauled and refreshed with the addition of Razer HyperSense. Three models make up the new lineup: Razer Kraken V3 Pro, Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense, and Razer Kraken V3.

At RazerCon 2021, Razer introduced the Razer Kraken V3 Pro, the first wireless gaming headset in Razer’s iconic Kraken line-up. Equipped with Razer HyperSense and an on-headset adjuster, gamers can customize the haptics intensity for lifelike sensations to produce powerful feedback. The headset is built with the Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers to create powerful and immersive sound, while THX Spatial Audio gives users a surround sound option with deeper audio customization features. It sports a refreshed industrial design of the Kraken line that is both slimmer and lighter, with an all-new glossy Razer Chroma RGB ring, detachable HyperClear Supercardioid mic, and USB-C charging capabilities. The Razer Kraken V3 lineup also includes the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense, which offers the same haptics experience but in wired mode, and the Razer Kraken V3 that features identical specs without haptics. Razer press release

The Razer Kraken V3 Pro, Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense, and Razer Kraken V3 will be available at Razer.com and select retailers from US$99.99/€109.99. Check back in a couple of weeks for our full review of the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense.

Razer Book Quartz

The Razer Book Quartz.

Finally, Razer also announced that the Razer Book, which now comes preloaded with Windows 11, is available in a Quartz (pink) colourway. The Razer Book in Quartz is available at Razer.com and select retailers starting from US$999.99/€1,099.99.

