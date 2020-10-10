Razer gaming chair unveiled at RazerCon 2020

Razer‘s inaugural RazerCon 2020 is underway and the company is unveiling a few updated and new products. One of these is the Razer Iskur Gaming Chair, designed from the ground up with comfort, health, and style in mind.

At a glance, the game definitely exudes Razer styling. The chair itself is wrapped in multi-layered, snake scale design, black synthetic leather with Razer green stitching. Of course, Razer’s snake logo is stitched into the headrest with the company’s “For Gamers. By Gamers.” motto printed along the seat.

Instead of working off of existing gaming chair designs, which tend to look and feel the same for the most part, the Razer Iskur was “designed to address the need for superior ergonomics in today’s gaming chairs.” It has a very unique external lumbar support system with 26 degrees of customization. By supporting the full curvature of the spine, the lumbar system reduces aches and strains encountered during long gaming sessions. The chair also features high-density foam cushions, a memory foam neck pillow, and a 4D armrest system designed for optimal reach.

The Razer Iskur Gaming Chair front view. The Razer Iskur Gaming Chair three-quarter front view. The Razer Iskur Gaming Chair three-quarter back view. The Razer Iskur Gaming Chair back view. The 4D armrest system on the Razer Iskur Gaming Chair. The 4D armrest system on the Razer Iskur Gaming Chair. The Razer Iskur Gaming Chair features Razer Green stitching accents. The lumbar system on the Razer Iskur Gaming Chair features 26 degrees of customization.

The Razer Iskur is available exclusively at Razer.com for US$499.99/€499.99.

What do you think about the new Razer gaming chair? Are you planning on picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.