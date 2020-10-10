New Razer Blade Stealth 13 targets gamers and creators

With the inaugural RazerCon 2020 underway over on Twitch, the Razer product announcements are coming fast. One of those announcements is for the new Razer Blade Stealth 13 which is targetted to both gamers and creators. With an “all-new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, a new Full HD OLED touch display option, and crisp THX® Spatial Audio to give on-the-go gamers and creators the premier portable experience.”

The new components, Razer states that the new Blade Stealth 13 is 2.7 times faster for content creation and 20% faster in office productivity over previous models. Gaming and video rendering are better than before with the NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti video card as well.

Two display options are also available: Full HD OLED touch and Full HD 120Hz. This gives content creators or gamers an option depending on what they plan on using the laptop for the most. The Full HD OLED option features 100% DCI-P3 coverage, which is great news for creators. The 120Hz display panel covers the full sRGB colour gamut.

Finally, the latest laptop from Razer boasts four smart amp powered speakers and THX Spatial Audio. With a variety of profiles for gaming, music, and movies, the app allows users to fine tune the audio to best suit their tastes.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 will be available in October 2020 starting at $1799.99 USD/€1999.99MSRP at Razer.com and at select retailers like Amazon in Fall 2020.

What do you think about the new Razer Blade Stealth 13? Are you thinking about picking one up once they're available?

