The 10 best security systems for your home

Whether you’re a homeowner or renter, home security is a relevant and pressing issue. While residential burglaries dropped by an impressive 40.7% between 2018 and 2019, there were still 576,607 of them in 2019. On average, these crimes cost $8,290, so security systems may be worth the investment.

Thankfully, there are tons of security systems on the market today. Choosing between them can be a bit of a challenge, though. To help you narrow it down, here are 10 of the best security systems you can get.

1. ADT Home Security

ADT is one of the most recognizable names in home security. They offer three different packages: Essentials, Total Protection and Premium Protection, which provide varying features. All levels include mobile app support, and two of them feature smart home compatibility.

The most significant downside to ADT is that it’s relatively expensive. It also requires a contract, which comes with a sizeable termination fee. If you don’t mind the expense, though, it’s one of the most versatile and reliable systems around.

2. SimpliSafe Home Security System

A pioneer of DIY home security, SimpliSafe is one of the most popular smart home security systems. They offer a broad range of hardware that you can mix and match to meet your needs. It’s all affordable, too, especially in comparison to options like ADT.

You can set up your SimpliSafe system quickly and without trouble, so you don’t need a professional. For all its advantages, though, you do have to pay $15 each month for remote access. Given what you’ll save elsewhere, though, that’s not a bad price.

3. Abode Iota All-In-One Security Kit

Abode may be a less well-known brand, but it’s quickly making a name for itself. They offer two base packages, but their Iota All-In-One Security Kit provides the best value. It combines motion sensors, a camera and two-way audio into one device with optional accessories.

Some of Abode’s devices can be expensive, but the system supports plenty of third-party gadgets too. It’s not always user-friendly, either, especially to users who are new to IoT tech. Overall, though, it provides excellent security for a reasonable price.

4. Prestige Security Solutions

If customization is what you want, then look no further than Prestige Security Solutions. Prestige lets you choose not just between different equipment, but also variations of each type of equipment. You can pick the kind of lens on your cameras, the alarm types and more.

Prices vary depending on what you pick, so Prestige offers free estimates and price guarantees. Their systems also include professional monitoring, ensuring a fast response in an emergency.

5. Ring Alarm Security Kit

If affordability is most important to you, Ring may be the way to go. The Ring Alarm Security Kit starts at $200 and is easy to install, so you don’t need to hire a professional. Ring makes other smart home devices too, giving this system competitive interconnectivity.

You can scale up your system over time as you buy more compatible gadgets. Be aware that Ring doesn’t offer IFTTT or HomeKit support, though. Otherwise, it’s an affordable and versatile option for your security needs.

Ring Alarm

6. Vivint Smart Home

Vivint won the 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award for Connected Home Security Product of the Year. Its most basic package comes with a touchscreen control panel and three sensors, and you can add plenty of gear. You can get cameras, door locks and even thermostats as part of your system.

The only reason Vivint isn’t higher on this list is the expense. The starter kit isn’t cheap, and adding more components can quickly become expensive. You’ll also have to pay a monthly fee if you want remote access.

7. Honeywell Smart Home Security Starter Kit

If you’re looking for something more affordable, you might consider Honeywell. Their starter kit isn’t exactly cheap, but it isn’t unreasonable and it comes with plenty of features. Its camera records in full HD, it supports facial recognition and you get free cloud storage.

Honeywell’s Smart Home Security Starter Kit also features Alexa and IFTTT support. You can also add many peripherals to the system, making it versatile, but that can get pricey. Honeywell also doesn’t offer professional monitoring, but overall it’s a good value.

8. Nest Secure

Google fans will no doubt be interested in Nest Secure, Google’s foray into home security. Nest Secure devices resemble your average Google Assistant hubs and they offer the same functionality, too. The difference is that Nest Secure includes multi-purpose sensors and an alert system.

As you’d expect, this system is compatible with a range of other Nest products. True to form for Google, it’s also easy to use and stylish. Unfortunately, it’s also on the expensive side and doesn’t work with Alexa or IFTTT.

9. FrontPoint Safe Home

FrontPoint has made a name for themselves thanks to their competitive customer service. Their range of security equipment also offers renter-friendly plans and short, month-based contracts. They provide several different gadget packages and two levels of service, which do a lot — just at a price.

FrontPoint’s pricetags aren’t outrageous, but they’re far from cheap. Some of their equipment, like outdoor cameras, are only available as add-ons, too, and there’s no IFTTT or HomeKit support. If none of that bothers you, it’s still an excellent option.

10. Scout Alarm Home Security System

The Scout Alarm home security system is perhaps the most affordable option on this list. For $230, you’ll get a control hub, a door panel with two key fobs, two window sensors, a motion sensor and signage. That’s a big bang for your buck.

For professional monitoring, you’ll have to pay an additional $10 a month, which is still less than some others. Scout doesn’t make it higher on this list because it doesn’t offer a huge variety. Given its low price, though, that’s to be expected.

Secure Your Home and Everything in It

When it comes to home security, you have no shortage of options in front of you. These 10 selections are just a portion of what’s on the market today. Thinking about a home invasion or burglary isn’t fun, but with tech like this, you don’t have to worry.

