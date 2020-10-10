Razer Tomahawk Gaming Chassis comes in two sizes

In addition to a gaming chair and other announcements, Razer has announced the Tomahawk Gaming Chassis in two sizes at RazerCon 2020. While the product may seem familiar, that’s because it was introduced as a concept back at CES 2020 earlier this year.

The Razer Tomahawk ATX is a standard mid-tower case while the Tomahawk Mini-ITX is a small form factor case. The gaming chassis feature full tempered glass side panels. This allows gamers to show off their desktop components on one side and Razer’s cable management solution on the other.

Engineered with airflow in mind, the Tomahawk Gaming Chassis can support up to a 360mm radiator along the front and up to two 140mm fans along the top for maximum cooling performance. The built-in cable management system keeps unruly cables tucked away and out of sight to prevent the obstruction of air, maximize usable space, and create an overall cleaner aesthetic.

With a matte black frame and a front panel with an LED Razer logo, the chassis also features Razer Chroma RGB lighting on the bottom. The panels swing back on a detachable rear hinge, allowing for quick access to building or upgrading the system.

Features and specifications of the Tomahawk Gaming Chassis include:

Suicide Tempered Glass Side Panels

Supports up to a 360mm Radiator

Ventilated top exhaust for maximizing airflow

Removable HDD/SSD trays

Front panel USB-C port

Illuminated Razer Triple-Headed Snake

Razer Chroma Underglow

ATX Mini-ITX MSRP US$199 US$179 Chassis Type ATX Mid-Tower Mini-ITX Desktop Motherboard Type ATX/mATX/Mini-ITX Mini-ITX/Mini-DTX PSU Support Standard ATX SFX/SFX-L Materials Aluminum w/ Tempered Glass Side Panels Aluminum w/ Tempered Glass Side Panels Graphics Support graphics up to 384mm Support graphics up to 320mm Size (L x W x H) 475 x 222 x 493mm 356 x 202 x 321.5mm Weight 15.1kg 6.8kg

The Razer Tomahawk M1 Gaming Chassis ITX retails for US$179.99 while the Tomahawk A1 Gaming Chassis ATX retails for $199.99. Both are available from the Razer website and select retailers.

What do you think about Razer’s first gaming chassis? Are you going to be picking one up for your next PC build? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.