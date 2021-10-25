Kingston announces next-gen KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Kingston Digital has announced its KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, which the company says leverages Gen4 technology delivering speeds of up to 7,0000/7,000MB/s read/write.
By upgrading their system’s storage, users can keep up with demanding workloads and experience better performance with software applications such as 3D rendering and 4K+ content creation. KC3000 was built with high-density 3D TLC NAND housed in the industry-standard M.2 2280 form factor to store even more and enable users to take advantage of PCIe 4.0 speeds. With the combination of performance and endurance, KC3000 is reinforced with a low-profile graphene aluminum heat spreader to effectively disperse heat and keep your drive cool during intensive workloads.
Kingston KC3000 Features and Specifications:
- PCIe 4.0 NVMe Technology: Master intensive applications with speeds up to 7,000/7,000MB/s1 read/write.
- Store more: Upgrade and manage storage with full capacities up to 4096GB2.
- Greater flexibility: Compact M.2 design fits easily into small form factor (SFF) systems, desktops and laptop PCs.
- Low profile graphene aluminum heat spreader: Exceptional thermal dissipation keeps your drive cool with maximum performance.
- Form Factor: M.2 2280
- Interface: PCIe 4.0 NVMe
- Capacities2: 512GB, 1024GB, 2048GB, 4096GB
- Controller: Phison E18
- NAND: 3D TLC
- Sequential Read/Write:
- 512GB – 7,000/3,900MB/s
- 1024GB – 7,000/6,000MB/s
- 2048GB – 7,000/7,000MB/s
- 4096GB – 7,000/7,000MB/s
- Random 4K Read/Write:
- 512GB – up to 450,000/900,000 IOPS
- 1024GB – up to 900,000/1,000,000 IOPS
- 2048GB – up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS
- 4096GB – up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS
- Total Bytes Written (TBW):
- 512GB – 400TBW
- 1024GB – 800TBW
- 2048GB – 1.6PBW
- 4096GB – 3.2PBW
- Power Consumption:
- 512GB – 5mW Idle / 0.34W Avg / 2.7W (MAX) Read / 4.1W (MAX) Write
- 1024GB – 5mW Idle / 0.33W Avg / 2.8W (MAX) Read / 6.3W (MAX) Write
- 2048GB – 5mW Idle / 0.36W Avg / 2.8W (MAX) Read / 9.9W (MAX) Write
- 4096GB – 5mW Idle / 0.36W Avg / 2.7W (MAX) Read / 10.2W (MAX) Write
- Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C
- Operating Temperature: 0°C~70°C
- Dimensions:
- 512GB-1024GB – 80mm x 22mm x 2.21mm
- 2048GB-4096GB – 80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm
- Weight:
- 512GB-1024GB – 7g
- 2048GB-4096GB – 9.7g
- Vibration Operating: 2.17G Peak (7-800Hz)
- Vibration Non-operating: 20G Peak (20-1000Hz)
- MTBF: 1,800,000 hours
- Warranty/Support: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support
“With the rise of data-heavy applications, consumers are demanding high performance solutions and high capacities to match,” said Keith Schimmenti, SSD Business Manager, Kingston. “By utilizing next-gen PCIe 4.0 technology with KC3000, we are able to deliver fast and reliable storage to suit the needs of a wide range of consumers in the market.”Kingston
KC3000 is currently available in 512GB, 1024GB, 2048GB and 4096GB2 capacities. KC3000 is backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support. Check out the company’s website for more information and where to buy.
