Kingston announces next-gen KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Kingston Digital has announced its KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, which the company says leverages Gen4 technology delivering speeds of up to 7,0000/7,000MB/s read/write.

By upgrading their system’s storage, users can keep up with demanding workloads and experience better performance with software applications such as 3D rendering and 4K+ content creation. KC3000 was built with high-density 3D TLC NAND housed in the industry-standard M.2 2280 form factor to store even more and enable users to take advantage of PCIe 4.0 speeds. With the combination of performance and endurance, KC3000 is reinforced with a low-profile graphene aluminum heat spreader to effectively disperse heat and keep your drive cool during intensive workloads.

Kingston KC3000 Features and Specifications:

PCIe 4.0 NVMe Technology: Master intensive applications with speeds up to 7,000/7,000MB/s 1 read/write.

Master intensive applications with speeds up to 7,000/7,000MB/s read/write. Store more: Upgrade and manage storage with full capacities up to 4096GB 2 .

Upgrade and manage storage with full capacities up to 4096GB . Greater flexibility: Compact M.2 design fits easily into small form factor (SFF) systems, desktops and laptop PCs.

Compact M.2 design fits easily into small form factor (SFF) systems, desktops and laptop PCs. Low profile graphene aluminum heat spreader: Exceptional thermal dissipation keeps your drive cool with maximum performance.

Exceptional thermal dissipation keeps your drive cool with maximum performance. Form Factor: M.2 2280

M.2 2280 Interface: PCIe 4.0 NVMe

PCIe 4.0 NVMe Capacities 2 : 512GB, 1024GB, 2048GB, 4096GB

512GB, 1024GB, 2048GB, 4096GB Controller: Phison E18

Phison E18 NAND: 3D TLC Sequential Read/Write: 512GB – 7,000/3,900MB/s 1024GB – 7,000/6,000MB/s 2048GB – 7,000/7,000MB/s 4096GB – 7,000/7,000MB/s Random 4K Read/Write: 512GB – up to 450,000/900,000 IOPS 1024GB – up to 900,000/1,000,000 IOPS 2048GB – up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS 4096GB – up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS Total Bytes Written (TBW): 512GB – 400TBW 1024GB – 800TBW 2048GB – 1.6PBW 4096GB – 3.2PBW Power Consumption: 512GB – 5mW Idle / 0.34W Avg / 2.7W (MAX) Read / 4.1W (MAX) Write 1024GB – 5mW Idle / 0.33W Avg / 2.8W (MAX) Read / 6.3W (MAX) Write 2048GB – 5mW Idle / 0.36W Avg / 2.8W (MAX) Read / 9.9W (MAX) Write 4096GB – 5mW Idle / 0.36W Avg / 2.7W (MAX) Read / 10.2W (MAX) Write

3D TLC Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C

-40°C~85°C Operating Temperature: 0°C~70°C

0°C~70°C Dimensions: 512GB-1024GB – 80mm x 22mm x 2.21mm 2048GB-4096GB – 80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm

Weight: 512GB-1024GB – 7g 2048GB-4096GB – 9.7g

Vibration Operating: 2.17G Peak (7-800Hz)

2.17G Peak (7-800Hz) Vibration Non-operating: 20G Peak (20-1000Hz)

20G Peak (20-1000Hz) MTBF: 1,800,000 hours

1,800,000 hours Warranty/Support: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

“With the rise of data-heavy applications, consumers are demanding high performance solutions and high capacities to match,” said Keith Schimmenti, SSD Business Manager, Kingston. “By utilizing next-gen PCIe 4.0 technology with KC3000, we are able to deliver fast and reliable storage to suit the needs of a wide range of consumers in the market.” Kingston

KC3000 is currently available in 512GB, 1024GB, 2048GB and 4096GB2 capacities. KC3000 is backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support. Check out the company’s website for more information and where to buy.

