Sony Xperia Pro-I leaks ahead of Sony event, sports 1″ camera sensor

Sony Xperia phones aren’t exactly the stars of the smartphone world. For the most part, news and coverage of smartphones is concentrated on Samsung, Apple, and Google. But today, the company is announcing a new smartphone, and it just leaked via Weibo. The new Sony Xperia Pro-I is said to have a 1″ camera sensor.

Twitter user @JoshuaSwingle has posted photos of the new Sony Xperia Pro-I, which shows that Sony is really taking its commitment to photography seriously. We already know the company makes some of the best cameras on the market, and many smartphones use Sony camera sensors. Perhaps the new Sony Xperia Pro-I will bring Sony Xperia phones back en vogue?

It will be interesting to see all of the new Sony Xperia Pro-I specifications, and we will update this post with video from the presentation and any other relevant information.

Last Updated on October 25, 2021.

