Samsung adds three new PCs to its Galaxy Book lineup

Samsung today announced it is adding three new Galaxy Book PCs to its U.S. lineup. The new models include Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G. The first model is available today, while the other two will be available on November 11th.

“PCs are more important in our daily lives than ever — at home, the office, the classroom, and anywhere in between,” said Leroy Williams, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics America. “By expanding our award-winning laptop portfolio, we’re giving consumers more choices to find the power and features they need. These devices bring together the core of the Galaxy experience, including performance, connectivity, and a seamless ecosystem.” Samsung

Galaxy Book (Available Today)

Thin, light, and super powerful, Galaxy Book is the ideal balance of premium features and optimal value. Featuring a fast Intel® Core™ processor, Galaxy Book makes multitasking easy and keeps your life running smoothly. With near-instantaneous start-up and minimal lag time, Galaxy Book is reliable and fast, whether you want to download work, stream your favorite show, or video chat with friends. It sports a full-metal casing and a classic look and feel. The exterior is enhanced by Galaxy Book’s 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen and minimal lag time thanks to a dedicated graphics card. Together with Dolby Atmos surround-sound technology, every video looks and sounds great. Available in Silver, the Galaxy Book will start at $749.99. Samsung

Book Odyssey (Available November 11th)

Book Odyssey is packed with all the power you need — for serious work and play. The latest high-performing 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors, NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3050Ti GPU, and 83Wh high capacity-battery help you get more performance out of every moment. And all that performance is yours to direct with the built-in Odyssey Control app, which lets you oversee CPU, GPU, and RAM usage, or even monitor fan speed. Plus, everything looks better on a full-HD 15.6″ screen with a 170° viewing angle and 5.4-mm slim bezel. Anti-glare treatment and a brightness of 300 nits let you, work, stream, or game in brilliant color, no matter the lighting conditions in the room. The Galaxy Book Odyssey sports full metal casing, and a futuristic beveled design that is made to help you stand out in a crowd. Available in Mystic Black, the Galaxy Book Odyssey starts at $1,399.99 Samsung

Book Pro 360 5G (Available November 11th)

Book Pro 360 5G delivers the always-on connection and speed users want — no matter where they are. With 5G, you get the benefits of virtually zero lag, plus an added layer of security not offered by public Wi-Fi. With a fast and secure connection you can take anywhere, Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G turns any location into a mobile office, conference room or theater. Every video call and every scene look amazing on the AMOLED FHD 13.3-inch touchscreen. It’s an unparalleled visual experience for entertainment and creativity. Weighing less than 2.5 pounds, Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G also has the power of a 2-in-1 convertible laptop while being as thin as a smartphone. Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G is an Intel® Evo™-verified 11th Gen Core Processor for better graphics, faster connectivity, and best-in-class battery life. This is more than a PC — it’s a canvas. Bring your creativity and productivity to the next level with the included S Pen — now bigger, so it feels more comfortable in your hand — for everything from creative projects to work presentations. Featuring a Mystic Silver finish, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G starts at $1,399.99 Samsung

Last Updated on October 25, 2021.