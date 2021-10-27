Dell announces the new 2021 XPS Desktop

The XPS line of PCs is Dell’s pride and joy. It’s the pinnacle of performance and Dell design which the company puts a lot of work into. Still, there was a time when the XPS line wasn’t so well thought of as it is now; it took a few years for Dell to work out the bugs and design flaws, but they managed to do it, and XPS is by far my favorite PC line. Now, the company has announced its 2021 Dell XPS desktop.

Dell says this XPS desktop is the most powerful one they’ve ever made with next-gen performance technologies and a more robust cooling architecture. Paired with a sleek minimal design, the company believes they’ve got a home run with this new XPS desktop. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about this new desktop PC.

2021 Dell XPS Desktop

Whether you’re an aspiring artist or seasoned virtuoso, stay in your flow with the new 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors (up to i9) that handles creative projects and gameplay with ease alongside the most impressive graphics options available on the market with either NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPUs (up to a 3090) or AMD Radeon™ RX GPUs (up to a 6900 XT). Combined with next-generation DDR5 memory supporting up to 50% faster clock speed than DDR4 as well as PCIe Gen5 graphics ready, the new XPS Desktop delivers incredible horsepower to help you conquer every task you throw at it. Our engineers thoughtfully redesigned the thermal architecture of the device to maximize performance and soften the acoustics through improving airflow. The front bezel of the chassis is designed to intake cool air and move it from the front and out the back. Notably, the new XPS Desktop is up to 21% cooler under load (with a 125W cooling solution); or up to 18% cooler under load with liquid cooling (when

compared to the new 125W thermal solution). 5And the new high RPM fans (up to 5,000 RPM) operate more efficiently at slower speeds which helps makes the system quieter. Overall, the new desktop is

50%+ quieter under load over previous generations6, so you can channel your flow state and get $h*t

done! Dell

The new XPS Desktop is elegantly and mindfully designed to fit seamlessly into any environment, just like the rest of the XPS family. Our team of designers explored the latest materials and tested various finishes, textures, and colors to make it look less like a PC, and more like a natural and authentic object that fits harmoniously in your space with access ports that aren’t distracting and a simple grid pattern. It comes with a choice of two stylish colors – light and dark – including Night Sky and an all-aluminum Platinum Silver option. A pair of aluminum feet that peek out from the base add an extra level of poise to our silver model. Our XPS customers have relentless spirits and are always ready to take on their next challenge. They’re always learning, growing, and expanding their skillsets. That’s why it’s important to have a PC that is customizable, so the system can grow to meet increased performance demands over time. Using the toolless entry chassis, you can easily upgrade the CPU, GPU, memory, storage and more to keep pace with new technology as it becomes available. You’re essentially investing in technology that can scale as your passion does. For those who aspire to cultivate their digital content creation skills – whether that be in photography, graphic design, music production or beyond, they can tap into “Creator Edition” that comes with pre- selected configurations ready to withstand creative workloads. Dell

The XPS Desktop will be available later this fall, shipping with Windows 11. Pricing has yet to be announced.

