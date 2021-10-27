Kingston announces the FURY Beast DDR5

Kingston today announced its new FURY Beast DDR5 memory. Plug N Play at 4800MHz, double the banks from 16 to 32, and double the burst length from 8 to 16; Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is ideal for gamers and enthusiasts seeking greater performance from their next-gen platforms.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 arrives in sync with the launch of the Intel Z690 Chipset and 12th Gen Intel Core processors (code-named “Alder Lake-S”). This marks the first platform to utilize the new memory standard, bringing the performance and data integrity advancements of DDR5 to a global audience. Here’s what Kingston’s press release had to say.

Taking speed, capacity, and reliability even further, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 delivers an arsenal of enhanced features like on-die ECC (ODECC) for improved stability at extreme speeds, dual 32-bit subchannels for increased efficiency, and on-module power management integrated circuit (PMIC) to provide juice where it’s needed most. When gaming at the most extreme settings, live streaming at 4K+ or pushing large animation and 3D rendering, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is the level-up needed while seamlessly linking style and performance. “We’re excited that DDR5 is finally here and that our offering is from the Kingston FURY line; ready for gamers and enthusiasts alike,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, Kingston. “We’re proud that users can build with confidence knowing Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 has been tested and approved by MSI®, ASUS®, ASRock®, and Gigabyte™, the world’s leading motherboard manufacturers2.” Additionally, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is Intel XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified, meaning users can expect an easy, stable, and certified overclock experience. Plus, new features allow for the creation of unique gaming experiences with two customizable profiles for speeds and timings. Kingston

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Features and Specifications

Greater starting speed performance: With an aggressive starting speed at 4800MHz, DDR5 is 50% faster than DDR4.

With an aggressive starting speed at 4800MHz, DDR5 is 50% faster than DDR4. Improved stability for overclocking: On-die ECC (ODECC) helps maintain data integrity to sustain the ultimate performance while you push the limits!

On-die ECC (ODECC) helps maintain data integrity to sustain the ultimate performance while you push the limits! Increased efficiency: Boosted by double the banks and burst length and two independent 32-bit subchannels, DDR5’s exceptional handling of data shines with the latest games, programs and demanding applications.

Boosted by double the banks and burst length and two independent 32-bit subchannels, DDR5’s exceptional handling of data shines with the latest games, programs and demanding applications. Intel ® XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified: Advanced pre-optimized timings, speed and voltage for overclocking performance and save new user-customizable profiles utilizing a programmable PMIC.

Advanced pre-optimized timings, speed and voltage for overclocking performance and save new user-customizable profiles utilizing a programmable PMIC. Qualified by the world’s leading motherboard manufacturers 2 : Tested and approved so you can build and upgrade with confidence on your preferred motherboard.

Tested and approved so you can build and upgrade with confidence on your preferred motherboard. Low-profile heat spreader: Newly designed heat spreader combines bold styling and prodigious cooling functionality.

Capacities: Singles – 16GB Kits of 2 – 32GB

Frequencies : 4800MHz, 5200MHz

4800MHz, 5200MHz Latencies: CL38, CL40

CL38, CL40 Voltage: 1.1V, 1.25V

1.1V, 1.25V Operating Temperature: 0°C-85°C

0°C-85°C Dimensions: 133.35 mm x 34.9 mm x 6.62 mm

Part Number Capacity KF548C38BB-16 16GB 4800MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Single Module KF548C38BBK2-32 32GB 4800MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Kit of 2 KF552C40BB-16 16GB 5200MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Single Module KF552C40BBK2-32 32GB 5200MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Kit of 2

Check out the Kingston website for pricing and availability.

