Kensington’s new Orbit Wireless Trackball with scroll ring is now available

I’ve never really understood some of my friend’s obsessions with the trackball. I have never liked using a trackball, and I have tried many times. I prefer using a trackpad, and that’s why I use Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 with my Mac mini, but I digress. Kensington is one of the premier makers of trackballs, and they’ve just announced the availability of the Orbit Wireless Trackball with Scroll Ring.

While I don’t get the obsession with trackballs, I can understand that people have been asking for the Orbit Wireless Trackball, and now they have it. Here’s the rundown of the features and specifications of this new trackball from Kensington.

Dual wireless connectivity offers the flexibility of 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth (3.0 and LE), with 128-bit AES government-grade encryption security.

The scroll ring lets you spin the dial to move up and down web pages or documents with complete ease. And the 40mm ball’s hard surface is specially designed as a perfect sphere for precise tracking and control.

Four DPI settings let you easily adjust the cursor speed to fit your needs by selecting the appropriate level (400, 800, 1,200, or 1,600) — lower DPI for precision editing, and higher DPI for word processing or casual browsing.

Ambidextrous design works equally well for right-handed and left-handed users. Trackball reduces wrist and hand movement to ease repetitive-stress injuries.

Free KensingtonWorks™ downloadable software provides a personalized experience, giving you the ability to assign a variety of functions (including shortcuts) to the buttons, and adjust cursor and scrolling speed.

Optical tracking technology delivers precise cursor movement for superior accuracy, so you can get where you want on the screen quickly with less hand movement, improving productivity and efficiency.

A detachable wrist rest delivers soft cushioning to support the hand and wrist in ergonomic comfort for pain-free productivity during extended periods of activity on the computer.

Mac and PC compatible.

The SKU of the Orbit Wireless Trackball with Scroll Ring is K70991WW and sells for US$49.99 and can be purchased on Kensington’s website or Amazon.

Last Updated on October 27, 2021.