Optoma UHZ50 4K gaming projector features 16ms in 4K and 4ms in 1080P for smooth gameplay

While projectors have become more commonplace for watching movies on the “big screen” while at home, they aren’t necessarily the best for gaming. Sure, they project a big, crisp image; however, for certain games like first-person shooters, the response time can leave something to be desired.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

A few companies over the past year or two are addressing that with lower response times for gamers. The latest is the Optoma UHZ50 smart 4K UHD laser home entertainment gaming projector which features a 16.7ms response time at 4K/60Hz or 4ms at 1080P/240Hz. The projector is also HDR10 and HLG compatible, easy to install with four corner correction, 1.3x zoom, and vertical lens shift, and is bright with its 3000-lumen laser lens.

“With the introduction of the Optoma UHZ50, we are bringing true 4K laser technology home to even more consumers by reducing overall costs without compromising the quality of their personal home entertainment experiences. As consumers are seeking more home entertainment and content options that fit their unique needs whether they’re gamers, streaming movies or viewing personal photos, we remain focused on delivering versatile and innovative solutions that take the home theater experience to new levels.” Billy Harrison, Product Manager at Optoma

The Optoma UHZ50 also has 100% Rec. 709 and DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut coverage for life-like, vibrant colours. Connectivity shouldn’t be an issue either with its three HDMI 2.0 ports, one with eARC, two USB ports for media sticks or dongles, and 5GHz Wi-Fi for casting from wireless devices. Two 10W built-in speakers should offer pretty decent sound when you’re not hooked up to a home theatre entertainment system.

The Optoma UHZ50 smart 4K UHD laser home entertainment gaming projector.

Specifications of the Optoma UHZ50 include:

Display technology: DLP™

DLP™ Resolution: UHD (3840×2160)

UHD (3840×2160) Light source type: Laser

Laser Laser life: 30,000 hours

30,000 hours Brightness: 3,000 lumens

3,000 lumens Contrast ratio: 2,500,000:1

2,500,000:1 Native aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect ratio – compatible: 4:3

4:3 Keystone correction – horizontal: +/-40°

+/-40° Keystone correction – vertical: +/-40°

+/-40° Has vertical auto keystone correction: Yes

Yes Displayable colors (millions): 1073.4

1073.4 Horizontal scan rate: 15.375 ~ 91.146 Khz

15.375 ~ 91.146 Khz Vertical scan rate: 50 ~ 120HzHz

50 ~ 120HzHz Uniformity: 80%

80% Screen size: 34.1″ ~ 302.4″ diagonal

34.1″ ~ 302.4″ diagonal Throw ratio: 1.21:1 ~ 1.59:1

1.21:1 ~ 1.59:1 Projection distance: 47.24″ – 318.9″

47.24″ – 318.9″ Zoom: 1.3

1.3 Zoom type: Manual

Manual Focal length (mm): 12.81mm~16.74mm

12.81mm~16.74mm Lens shift: Vertical +10%

Vertical +10% Native offset: 105%

105% Lens shift: Yes

Yes Inputs: 2x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.0 (eARC)

2x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.0 (eARC) Outputs: 1x Audio 3.5mm, 1x S/PDIF

1x Audio 3.5mm, 1x S/PDIF Control: 1x RS232, 1x RJ45, 1x 12V trigger, 1x 3D sync

1x RS232, 1x RJ45, 1x 12V trigger, 1x 3D sync Noise level (typical): 27dB

27dB Noise level (max): 29dB

29dB Speakers: 2x 10W

2x 10W 3D: Side-by-Side:1080i50/60, 720p50/60, Frame-pack: 1080p24, 720p50/60, Over-Under: 1080p24, 720p50/60

Side-by-Side:1080i50/60, 720p50/60, Frame-pack: 1080p24, 720p50/60, Over-Under: 1080p24, 720p50/60 Dimensions (W x D x H): 13.27″ x 10.43″ x 4.82″

13.27″ x 10.43″ x 4.82″ Weight: 10.58 lbs

The Optoma UHZ50 4K projector is available for purchase now from Optoma and participating retailers with an MSRP of US$2799.99.

What do you think about the Optoma UHZ50 4K entertainment and gaming projector with its faster response times? Are you thinking about picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on November 1, 2021.