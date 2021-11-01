Robinhood and Burger King partner to giveaway crypto

Burger King has announced a partnership with cryptocurrency app developers Robinhood. This new promotion aims to give Burger King Royal Perks members a chance to win cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

Cryptocurrency continues to gain steam even as its viability is hotly debated among those who believe that decentralized digital currency is the future and those who hold fast to commodities and the dollar. USA Today spoke with Maria Posada, the vice president of the digital guest experience for Burger King, who said it was a “natural fit” to partner with Robinhood on the promotion.

The fast-food chain is “offering crypto in a way that’s accessible and digestible (literally and figuratively) – through our food,” she said.

Through Nov. 21 or while prizes last, Royal Perks members who spend $5 or more on the Burger King app, website or in-restaurant using “My Code” (a code requested during checkout) at participating locations will be rewarded with cryptocurrency.

“The primary prizing offered is Dogecoin, a few lucky members could receive a full Ehtereum or Bitcoin,” Burger King said in a release.

Eligible Royal Perks members will be given a crypto coin when making a qualifying purchase with a limit of one prize code per day. As of Monday, 20 Bitcoin, 200 Ethereum/Ether and 2,000,000 Dogecoin were available.

USA Today

To participate in the promotion, you will have to join the Royal Perks program. You may want to review the company’s privacy policy and terms of service conditions before signing up. You can find out more about the promotion on the company’s website.

What do you think of Burger King giving away cryptocurrency? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on November 1, 2021.

