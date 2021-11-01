The 17″ Lenovo ThinkBook Plus looks very interesting

Yesterday Twitter leaker @evleaks dropped an interesting leak of what he says is the 17″ Lenovo ThinkBook Plus laptop. What makes this laptop interesting? The display on the keyboard deck that sits to the right of the keyboard.

In the very poor-quality rendering provided by @evleaks, you can also see a pen or stylus. This leads many to believe that Lenovo will be targeting the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus towards artists and creators.

There are no other details of this leak other than this render. We can’t even be 100% sure that the name ThinkBook Plus will be what’s used for this device. There are no other specifications given, and we can only assume that the hardware will be formidable enough to push apps such as Photoshop and Lightroom.

The keyboard looks full-sized but without a number pad, and the display seems wider than standard laptops and not as tall. So the aspect ratio might be something we’re not used to.

Have you guys seen this yet? 17-inch ThinkBook Plus from Lenovo… pic.twitter.com/OElc5ZM3pb — Ev (@evleaks) October 31, 2021

If, and that is a big if, this laptop is announced, it would likely be a CES announcement rather than pre-CES. @evleaks has a decent track record of leaking devices that come to market, so the chances we’ll see this are there but don’t count on it 100%.

