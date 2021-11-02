User complain macOS Monterey is bricking their Macs

macOS Monterey is Apple’s latest OS release for its computer products, and for some users, it’s not going so well. macOS Monterey was released just last week, and it seems it’s already wreaking havoc on older Intel-based Mac products.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

According to MacRumors, there have been numerous reports and complaints from various social media platforms from users whose Macs have been bricked. This means the user cannot even power their device on to troubleshoot any software problems they may be experiencing. MacRumors says this exact thing happened last year with the launch of macOS Big Sur.

At least ten separate posts (1, 2, 3 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10) on Apple Support Communities contain users complaining that as they were attempting to update their Mac to ‌macOS Monterey‌, the Mac went completely black and they’re unable to turn it on. One post in specific includes several comments from users also reporting similar issues. Reports on Twitter are also plentiful. A comment on a post on Reddit includes a user chronicling their experience, saying that the ‌macOS Monterey‌ update bricked their 2017 iMac, declaring that “it’s just dead.” Same thing happened to my 2017 iMac. Said it needed to restart. Never restarted. Waited a couple hours and tried to power cycle it. Reset pram ect. Nothing seems to be working it’s just dead. Took a couple tries to get it installed on my 2015 Mac Air. That seems to be running but I’m at a loss as to what to do with the imac. I unplugged it and headed to work. Hoping to find some solutions tonight to get this resolved in the am. MacRumors

Here are just a few of the Tweets concerning macOS Monterey and bricked Apple computers:

@AppleSupport ever since downloading Monterey OS my macbook pro doesn’t turn on anymore 🥲 — Susuya💫 (@Susuyachan) October 31, 2021

@AppleSupport hello, I really need assistance, was updating my macbook pro and it shut off and I can’t turn it back on — Taltos 🇨🇦🇮🇹🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@taltos_mi) October 25, 2021

@Apple So, installing #macOSMonterey literally killed my 2020 16in #MacBookPro . No boot. No nothing. Dead. 18mo old… How long is it supposed to work these days? 🙁

Guys, update at your own risks… — Freddy Mini (@freddymini) October 26, 2021

I have personally updated my M1 Mac mini to macOS Monterey with no issues, but I have not updated my wife’s 2015 Intel-based MacBook Pro yet and will hold off until this issue is fixed. It doesn’t appear that Apple has commented on the problem yet.

What do you think of this issue? Have you had problems with Monterey? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on November 2, 2021.