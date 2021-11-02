Razer expands ergonomic productivity line with new mouse, keyboard, and mouse mat

Just over a year ago, Razer introduced its productivity line with the Razer Pro Click ergonomic mouse and the Razer Pro Type ergonomic keyboard. Razer is expanding that line today with the Razer Pro Click Mini ergonomic mouse, Razer Pro Type Ultra ergonomic keyboard, and the Razer Pro Glide XXL mouse pad.

While I personally loved the Razer Pro Click (I still use it for work to this day), I did have some issues with the Razer Pro Type. It will be interesting to see how the new Pro Click Mini and Pro Type Ultra fare in comparison.

“Today’s workspace can be anywhere – in the office building, at home on the dining table, on the train or in the air. Regardless of where the user is, Razer’s Pro range has workflow-enhancing features for every task and situation, from non-distracting silent click mouse switches through to all-day-comfort soft-touch keycaps, allowing users to work effectively wherever they are.” Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit

Razer Pro Click Mini

The Pro Click Mini is similar to the Pro Click, but with a sleek, compact design for use on the go, and fits easily into bags, briefcases, and backpacks. Users can connect up to three different devices via Bluetooth, and a fourth with the included 2.4GHz USB dongle.

The Razer Pro Click Mini ergonomic productivity mouse.

Features of the Pro Click Mini include:

Silent Mechanical Mouse Switches with 15 million button life cycle

Sleek and compact design

4-Way Razer™ HyperScroll Tilt Wheel with free-spin and tactile modes

Multi-host connection for up to 4 devices

7 independently programmable buttons

Razer™ Productivity Dongle

Connectivity: Razer™ HyperSpeed 2.4GHz wireless + Bluetooth®

Battery Life: Up to ~725 hours on Bluetooth® and up to ~465 hours on 2.4 GHz wireless

Razer™ 5G Advanced Optical Sensor with true 12,000 DPI

DPI stages are adjustable on Synapse 3 (DPI stages: 400 / 800 / 1600 (default) / 3200 / 6400)

Onboard DPI storage (up to 5 DPI stages)

Up to 300 inches per second (IPS) / 35 G acceleration

1000 Hz polling rate

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

Approximate size: 100.2 mm x 62.7 mm x 34.1 mm

Approximate weight: 88g with 1x Alkaline AA battery; 111g with 2x Alkaline AA batteries

Razer Pro Type Ultra

As mentioned above, I had a few issues when testing and reviewing the Pro Type Ultra, mainly with the typing performance. The company has refined the keyboard through community feedback and the updated version brings “a quieter, more luxurious typing experience to the office space.” With silent mechanical switches, the keycaps feature a soft-touch coating and the keys are rated for up to 80 million key presses. Also included is a plush leatherette wrist rest for support and to ease wrist strain throughout the workday. Like the Pro Click Mini, the Pro Type Ultra can be connected to up to three Bluetooth and a fourth device with the USB dongle simultaneously.

The Razer Pro Type Ultra ergonomic productivity keyboard.

Additionally, both the mouse and keyboard can share the USB dongle, allowing both devices to be connected at the same time through a single USB port.

Features of the Pro Type Ultra ergonomic keyboard include:

Ergonomic Design with plush leatherette wrist rest

Razer™ HyperSpeed Wireless Technology

Razer™ Productivity Dongle

Razer™ Yellow Mechanical switches. Linear and Silent

Durability up to 80 million keystrokes

Fully Programmable keys, Macro capable

Bluetooth and Wireless connectivity for up to 4 devices

White LED backlit keys

Battery life: Up to ~214 hour without back-lighting on Bluetooth and ~207 hours on 2.4Ghz wireless, or up to ~13 hours Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz with back-lighting on full brightness (TBC)

10 Key Rollover

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

Razer Pro Glide XXL

Rounding out the new productivity products announced by Razer today is the Pro Glide XXL mouse mat. Designed to cover most of your desk, this large soft mouse mat has a textured micro-weave surface and a high-density rubber base layer.

The Razer Pro Glide XXL mouse mat.

Features of the Pro Glide XXL mouse mat include:

Increased size for greater coverage

Textured micro-weave cloth surface

Thick, high-density rubber foam

Cushioned surface for long-term comfort

Anti-slip rubber base

Dimensions: 940x410x3mm

The Razer Pro Click Mini and Pro Glide XXL are available starting today, with MSRPs of US$79.99 and US$29.99 respectively. The Razer Pro Type Ultra will be available before the end of the year and has an MSRP of US$159.99. We’ll be getting review units of both the Pro Click Mini and Pro Type Ultra, so be sure to check back for our full thoughts on the new devices.

What do you think about the addition of the Razer Pro Click Mini, Pro Type Ultra, and Pro Glide XXL to the company’s productivity line up? Are you going to be picking one or all of them up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.