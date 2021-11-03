Smart Air Quality Monitor coming from Amazon, pre-order today

Earlier today, Amazon announced the Smart Air Quality Monitor. This new device monitors indoor air quality by measuring the presence of indoor particles and alerts owners via the Alexa app or Alexa-enabled device.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

With people spending most of their time indoors, most of the air we breath can be up to five times worse than outdoor environments. For those who have respiratory issues, allergies, or are experiencing coughing, shortness of breath, or chronic headaches, an air quality monitor can help identify poor air quality.

So, what exactly does an air quality monitor do? It measures temperature, humidity, dust, volatile organic compounds, and carbon monoxide. When your air quality is poor, you’ll receive an alert from the Alexa app and/or hear an announcement from your Echo device so you can take action—whether that’s opening the window, or turning on a fan. Ask a compatible Alexa-enabled device for the air quality in your home at any time, or get deeper insights into your air quality through your Echo Show or the Alexa app. This lets you know how seemingly simple changes—like keeping the window open during the day, cleaning your vents, or adding an air purifier to your space—impact the quality of your air over time, helping you create a healthier living environment. Amazon Canada press release

Amazon mentioned that during beta testing, the device helped users identify poor air quality and take steps to improve it by opening windows or turning on air purifiers and humidifiers. By doing so, they were able to breathe easier while indoors, and even sleep better at night.

The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor.

Key features of the Smart Air Quality Monitor include:

Know your air: Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor makes it easy to understand what’s in your indoor air.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor makes it easy to understand what’s in your indoor air. Track and measure: Keep tabs on 5 key factors: particulate matter (PM), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature.

Keep tabs on 5 key factors: particulate matter (PM), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature. Stay informed: Get an indication of current air quality from the color-coded LED, and an easy-to-understand air quality score in the Alexa app anytime.

Get an indication of current air quality from the color-coded LED, and an easy-to-understand air quality score in the Alexa app anytime. Get notifications: If Alexa detects poor air quality, you can get notifications on your phone or even announcements on Echo devices.

If Alexa detects poor air quality, you can get notifications on your phone or even announcements on Echo devices. Simple setup: Just plug into a power outlet, open the Alexa app, and follow the instructions.

The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is available for pre-order starting today and is expected to ship in December. It retails for US$69.99/CA$89.99. Bundles with the 4th Gen Echo Dot or 2nd Gen Echo Show are also available.

What do you think about the Smart Air Quality Monitor from Amazon? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on November 3, 2021.