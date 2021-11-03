Own an LG Smart TV? Get 3 months Apple TV+ free!

LG has announced that owners of LG Smart TVs will be able to enjoy three months of Apple TV+ absolutely free starting on November 15th. The offer is open to those who have a compatible 2016-2021 8K or 4K LG Smart TV where the service is available (over 80 countries).

With Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support on most LG TVs, the company states that LG TVs “deliver maximum enjoyment of Apple TV+ programming.” In addition, those with 2018 or newer models can use the LG Magic Remote to point, click, and scroll through the interface with the motion-sensitive controller. Users in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, New Zeeland, The Philippines, Spain, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam can also use voice commands to search, discover, and start streaming.

Apple TV+, available on all LG Smart TVs, is the first all-original video subscription service and home of today’s most imaginative storytellers, offering an award-winning and inspiring lineup of original series and films including the global hit comedy series Ted Lasso, starring and executive produced by Jason Sudeikis, The Morning Show starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and the epic, world-building saga Foundation, which marks the first-ever on-screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic novel series. New titles debuting this week include Dr. Brain, the first Korean language original series based on the widely popular Korean webtoon by Hongjacga and Finch, starring Tom Hanks marking his follow-up to the global smash hit on Apple TV+ Greyhound. LG Press Release

If you’re interested in the offer, all you have to do is follow the on-screen instructions in the LG Content Store or click on the Apple TV+ ad on your LG TV home menu. As long as you sign-up by February 13, 2022, you’ll be able to enjoy three months absolutely free.

