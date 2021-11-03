Netflix games now live on Android devices for subscribers

A while ago, Netflix announced it was getting into the gaming business. That day has come and Netflix subscribers with Android devices can now play five Netflix games, including two Stranger Things-based games, at no extra cost.

The five Android games available to Netflix subscribers include:

Stranger Things: 1984 (developed by BonusXP)

StrangerThings 3: The Game (developed by BonusXP)

Shooting Hoops (developed by Frosty Pop)

Card Blast (developed by Amuzo & Rogue Games)

Teeter Up (developed by Frosty Pop)

Unlike the company’s movie and TV options, each of these games will download to your Android device once selected. When you log into your Netflix app on your Android smartphone or tablet, you should see a new dedicated games row. That row should also be visible by all members under the same account (except kids profiles), and Netflix promises no ads, no additional fees, and no in-app purchases with its game offerings.

Netflix goes on to say that they’re just getting started, and want to “design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer.” The initial selection of games does offer up a mix of RPG, sports, physics, and card-based puzzle styles. While currently only offered on Android devices, iOS support is planned for the future.

Last Updated on November 3, 2021.