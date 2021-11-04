New on Netflix November 5-11: Narcos: Mexico is back for season 3

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between November 5-11th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in November if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix November 5-11th list which is headlined by the third season of Narcos: Mexico.

Coming soon in November

These titles are coming sometime in November, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Decoupled (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳 ): A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.

): A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world. Happiness Ever After (NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦): Three best friends lean on each other amid their complex relationships as they navigate life’s speed bumps and carve their own paths to happiness.

November 5

A Cop Movie (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇲🇽): This documentary walks the line between fact and fiction, delving into corruption in the Mexican police through the experiences of two officers.

This documentary walks the line between fact and fiction, delving into corruption in the Mexican police through the experiences of two officers. Big Mouth: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES): Starting with “No Nut November” and continuing through New Years Eve, Big Mouth Season 5 takes on the theme of LOVE & HATE with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies). Nick’s lovebug, WALTER (Brandon Kyle Goodman), pushes Nick to pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm who leads Nick down a dark, rancorous path. Meanwhile, Jessi’s lovebug, SONYA (Pamela Adlon), appears as Jessi gets closer with Ali and eventually wonders if she loves her as more than a friend. Jessi and Ali’s new close bond, and joint co-opting of Missy’s affinity group, sends Missy into her own hate spiral, fueled by hate worm ROCHELLE (Keke Palmer). Jealousy, unrequited love, and newfound crushes abound in this new form-breaking season as the Big Mouth teens navigate 8th grade.

Starting with “No Nut November” and continuing through New Years Eve, Big Mouth Season 5 takes on the theme of LOVE & HATE with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies). Nick’s lovebug, WALTER (Brandon Kyle Goodman), pushes Nick to pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm who leads Nick down a dark, rancorous path. Meanwhile, Jessi’s lovebug, SONYA (Pamela Adlon), appears as Jessi gets closer with Ali and eventually wonders if she loves her as more than a friend. Jessi and Ali’s new close bond, and joint co-opting of Missy’s affinity group, sends Missy into her own hate spiral, fueled by hate worm ROCHELLE (Keke Palmer). Jealousy, unrequited love, and newfound crushes abound in this new form-breaking season as the Big Mouth teens navigate 8th grade. The Club (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷): In 1955 Istanbul, a mother and daughter reunite after a 17-year separation. Based on a true story.

In 1955 Istanbul, a mother and daughter reunite after a 17-year separation. Based on a true story. Glória (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇹): Spies, lies and secrets flourish in Glória do Ribatejo, 1968, as a privileged Radio Free Europe engineer plays all the angles of Cold War Portugal.

Spies, lies and secrets flourish in Glória do Ribatejo, 1968, as a privileged Radio Free Europe engineer plays all the angles of Cold War Portugal. 🎁 Love Hard (NETFLIX FILM): Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she’s been catfished by Tag’s childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love. LOVE HARD also stars James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover and Heather McMahan.

Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she’s been catfished by Tag’s childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love. LOVE HARD also stars James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover and Heather McMahan. Meenakshi Sundareshwar (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳 ): Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups — and hilarity — that arise from their long-distance marriage.

): Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups — and hilarity — that arise from their long-distance marriage. Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): As a new generation of cartel leaders vie for power, journalists hunt for truth while government agents walk a thin line between justice and corruption.

As a new generation of cartel leaders vie for power, journalists hunt for truth while government agents walk a thin line between justice and corruption. The Unlikely Murderer (NETFLIX SERIES 🇸🇪): This series dramatizes how a man claiming to be a witness at the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme may have gotten away with murder.

This series dramatizes how a man claiming to be a witness at the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme may have gotten away with murder. We Couldn’t Become Adults (NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵): Prodded by a friend request, a feckless forty-something recalls his past relationships from the 90s onward, looking for his vanished hopes and dreams.

Prodded by a friend request, a feckless forty-something recalls his past relationships from the 90s onward, looking for his vanished hopes and dreams. Yara (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): A determined prosecutor becomes consumed with the case of a missing 13-year-old and goes to extreme lengths to get to the truth. Based on a real case.

A determined prosecutor becomes consumed with the case of a missing 13-year-old and goes to extreme lengths to get to the truth. Based on a real case. Zero to Hero (NETFLIX FILM 🇭🇰): Based on the true story of medal-winning Paralympian So Wa-wai, who navigated personal and physical struggles with the help of his mother.

November 6

Arcane (NETFLIX SERIES): (New Episodes Weekly) Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.

November 7

🎁 Father Christmas is Back (NETFLIX FILM): Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.

November 9

Swap Shop (NETFLIX SERIES): When the “Swap Shop” radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more listen with ears wide open.

When the “Swap Shop” radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more listen with ears wide open. Your Life Is a Joke (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇩🇪): Comedian Oliver Polak gets to know celebrities at some of their favorite spots before roasting them with good-natured stand-up sets.

November 10

Animal (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This immersive series follows the world’s most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.

This immersive series follows the world’s most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous. Everybody Loves Raymond: Season 1-5 🇨🇦

Gentefied: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): As the Morales family rallies to fight Pop’s deportation, cousins Ana, Chris and Erik face new challenges in their romantic and professional lives.

As the Morales family rallies to fight Pop’s deportation, cousins Ana, Chris and Erik face new challenges in their romantic and professional lives. Passing (NETFLIX FILM): Based on the novel by Nella Larsen, the movie follows two black women (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York.

November 11

Love Never Lies (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Six couples are subjected to an eye-scanning lie detector in this reality show where lies cost money, and truth and trust come with a juicy cash prize.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada November 5-11th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix November 5-11th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out Narcos: Mexico? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on November 4, 2021.