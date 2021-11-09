Dynabook E10-S among first to feature Windows 11 SE for education

Earlier today, Microsoft announced Windows 11 SE for education and the Dynabook E10-S will be one of a limited number of devices to feature this “cloud-first” operating system.

The education space is currently dominated by Chromebooks running Google’s Chrome OS. Microsoft is hoping that this new, streamlined edition of Windows 11 geared for students from kindergarten through grade 8 will be able to take a piece of that pie. The Dynabook E10-S, first announced back in March, is a robust, budget-friendly, and secure 11.6-inch laptop, “purpose-built for the education sector to optimize the learning experience.”

“With Dynabook’s heritage in innovation, this partnership aims to drive differentiated experiences and support learning anywhere, by giving educators the power to unlock creativity, promote team work, and provide a simple and secure solution that’s built for remote and blended education.” Kurt Petersen, General Manager, Global Device Partners, Microsoft

Equipped with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB of DDR4 memory, and 128GB of solid-state storage, the Dynabook E10-S also has Wi-Fi, an HD webcam, and stereo speakers. For even more added functionality, this education laptop has a USB-C port (for power, data, and display), a full-sized HDMI port, two USB-A ports, an Ethernet network port, microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. The laptop is also “kid-friendly” with a spill-resistant keyboard and durable rubber bumpers for added protection.

“We have more than thirty years of experience in the education sector and are proud that Microsoft has recognized the Dynabook E10-S as a launch device for Windows 11 SE, further underlining the strong education credentials of this unique laptop and throughout our product portfolio. The Dynabook E10-S has been carefully engineered with the challenges of today’s classroom in mind, so that teachers and students alike know they can rely on it to support successful, uninterrupted learning. Like our other Education focused devices, the Dynabook E10-S is also available with Windows 11Pro Education preloaded –so our education customers can choose a device that best fits their device management strategy.” James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc

The Dynabook E10-S with Microsoft Windows 11 SE will be available globally, beginning in the first quarter of 2022 with a starting MSRP of US$289.99.

