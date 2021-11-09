Autonomous announces its backyard Pod

Working from home has become the norm for many people worldwide, and sometimes, it can drive you bananas. While working from home has its perks, sometimes you want to be in a space other than your house. That’s why Autonomous is announcing its new Pod.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

The Pod is a 98 square foot freestanding structure that can fit in just about any backyard and can be set up in one day. The foundation is adjustable, so if the ground is uneven, you can make it work. The Pod comes pre-wired and prepped with creature comforts – air conditioning/heating, warm lighting, and handy outlets for gadgets and appliances. It just needs to be plugged into a power source.

While the Autonomous Pod is meant to be used as an office, users can potentially use it for anything, including an art studio, man cave, kids playhouse, or even a small guest house. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say:

Pod’s walls are built with a layered combination of plywood, a sturdy wooden frame, insulation foam, bitumen and a composite wood coating. It’s exceptionally durable and able to withstand changing weather patterns year-round. With inputs for centralized heating and cooling, users will feel comfortable whether they’re using it on a snowy winter day, or in the heat of the summer. The elevated platform helps safeguard Pod from heat, insects, water, and mold. To commemorate the launch, Autonomous is running a weeklong sales event on their website for early buyers, which offers limited quantities of Pod to super early birds, early birds, and remaining sale customers priced respectively at $15,000, $17,000, and $19,000 with a deposit of only $100, before returning to regular price ($21,000). Autonomous

Autonomous Pod Features and Specifications

98 sq. ft. (no permit required in most localities, check before purchasing)

It takes two people an average of eight hours to assemble

Pre-Wired Plug and Play

Adjustable foundation (up to 4.5″) supports up to 4 tons

Supported terrains: concrete, gravel, grass, and brick

Sound-insulated

Integrated ventilation system

Overhead lighting

Heating and cooling

Wind, rain, snow, and humidity-resistant

Optimal insulation range of -60 to 122°F

Free shipping and warranty

Dimensions: Outside: 103” (W) x 142” (D) x 88-122” (H) Inside: 93” (W) x 109” (D) x 82-112” (H) Balcony: 96” (W) x 25” (D) Foundation: 100” (W) x 141” (D) x 9” (H) Book Shelf: 74” (W) x 12” (D) x 16” (H) Electrical Cabinet: 22” (W) x 22” (D) x 88” (H)



“Pod offers a more efficient, affordable, and scalable way to expand housing for our growing population,” said Autonomous founder, Duy Huynh. “Everyone should have the space they need to be creative, to work and play, and to expand the idea of home beyond the limits of a static building. With Pod, we wanted to offer more living space to people who didn’t want to move or deal with the hassle of an expensive remodel. Pod provides additional space without the heavy cost of construction and creates a designated area for whatever is needed most in life—a home office, teen den, or a yoga studio.” “We wanted to create a truly flexible space, which is why we designed Pod with both personal use and monetization in mind,” Duy Huynh continued . “With ‘tiny house’ rentals exploding in popularity, users may choose to transform their Pod into a cozy and comfortable Airbnb rental. Remote workspaces are also in high demand these days. And while shared co-working spaces are popping up in most urban areas around the country, private office rentals remain a luxury service with scarce availability. With Pod, owners can provide a standalone, totally exclusive workspace for anyone to rent by the hour, day, or month, no matter where they live.” Autonomous

For more information on the Autonomous Pod, you can visit the company’s website.

Last Updated on November 9, 2021.