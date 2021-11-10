Satechi announces the Pro Hub Mini for the new MacBook Pro M1

Satechi is a designer and producer of tech peripherals, emphasizing making third-party devices for Apple products. Today they’ve announced the new Pro Hub Mini, which expands the port capabilities of the new MacBook Pro M1 series.

Satechi’s new Pro Hub Mini is available to pre-order now and ships in early January for a price of US$69.99. It comes in Space Gray and Silver. Satechi offers 25% off the Pro Hub Mini only on its website when you use the code “PROHUB” at checkout. Here’s what Satechi’s press release had to say:

Satechi’s hub offers missing ports from the 2021 MacBook Pro® laptops, including two extra USB-A ports and an Ethernet port, making it easy to connect to a local network or plug in other devices that utilize USB-A. Plus, the Pro Hub Mini fits securely to the MacBook Pro, acting as a natural extension of the laptop, rather than taking up valuable desktop space. The Pro Hub Mini adapter features a USB4 port that supports up to 6K 60HZ display output, along with up to 96W of charging power and up to 40 Gbps of data transfer. The adapter also includes a Gigabit Ethernet port, USB-C data (up to 5 Gbps) port, USB-A data (up to 5 Gbps) port, and an audio jack input, further expanding functionality for everyday data transfer needs. Satechi’s new hub features a convenient plug and play design that makes it easy to use for hotdesking at any MacBook Pro® workstation. Simply connect to the M1 Max or M1 Pro laptop, and expand its ports and accessibility without any additional drivers or installation necessary. Satechi

