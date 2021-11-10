Alex Gorsky, the chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson joins Apple board of directors

Like many other tech companies, Apple is very interested in the health technology space and has been making inroads into the market. Now, the company has brought Alex Gorsky of Johnson & Johnson to its board of directors.

Gorsky is currently the chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, and his tenure there is set to expire in January of 2022. Gorsky is coming on board as part of the Apple governance team as the company focuses on iOS and watchOS health features.

“Alex has long been a visionary in healthcare, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion for technology to the cause of improving lives and building healthier communities,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a press release. “We’re excited to welcome him to Apple’s board of directors, and I know that all of us will benefit from his leadership and expertise.” Gorsky began working at Johnson & Johnson in 1988 and became CEO in 2012. Apple notes that Gorksy has made innovation and technology key priorities, with investments that have helped shape the future of the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer health sectors. “I’ve long shared Apple’s belief that technology has the potential to improve lives and create healthier communities,” said Gorsky, in the press release. “It’s an honor to join Apple’s board of directors, and to be part of a values-led company that’s constantly innovating to both enable and enhance the way we live.” TechCrunch

It’s not uncommon for tech companies to tap executives from other markets for jobs and positions within their operations.

