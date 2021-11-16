beyerdynamic announces two new MMX series gaming headphones

beyerdynamic is well known for its audio gear, and today the company unveiled its latest additions to its MMX series. The MMX 100 and MMX 150 are comfortable plug-and-play headphones with that coveted beyerdynamic sound.

The headphones have been tuned for gamers’ and gamers’ needs and include the new META VOICE microphone. The MMX 100 is an analog gaming headset perfect for console gaming and connecting the headset directly to the controller.

The MMX 150 is a digital USB gaming headset with an integrated sound card and tuned features. Both headsets feature 40mm driver systems, specially tuned for gaming, and offer precise situational awareness.

MMX 100

Both headsets have the META VOICE cardioid condenser microphone, which delivers natural voice transmission while suppressing background noise. Controls are located directly on the headset via a convenient control wheel.

Both headsets also feature an augmented mode which is like transparency mode on audio-focused headphones. This allows the user to hear the outside world still but still be active within the game. Perfect for those times someone is trying to get your attention, at least you can hear them. It’s up to you, at that point, to give them your attention or stay focused on your game.

These new headphones are also well built with high-quality aluminum, memory foam, and synthetic leather for a premium feel and outstanding comfort. The 100 is available today for US$99 and the 150 for US$129. You can pick both of these up at beyerdynamic’s website. You may be able to find them on Amazon or other retailers as well.

