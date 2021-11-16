PNY announces its X-PRO 90 line of UHS-II SD Flash Memory Cards

PNY announced today the launch of the X-PRO 90 line of UHS-II SD Flash Memory Cards featuring V90 Video Speed to the company’s assortment of full-size SD cards. The new X-PRO 90 line of Flash Memory Cards leverage the latest in Ultra-High-Speed technology, UHS-II.

These cards offer the performance needed for professional photographers and enthusiasts alike to capture high-quality content seamlessly. The UHS-II bus holds distinct advantages over its predecessor, UHS-I, and was engineered to support the most demanding applications, emphasizing write-intensive applications such as 4K and 8K videography.

Here’s what the PNY press release had to say:

UHS-II provides bus speeds of up to double those of UHS-I by employing two rows of pins for data transfer. When operating in Half Duplex mode, the UHS-II bus employs both rows to transfer data in the same direction, allowing the card to achieve transfers of up to 300MB/s3 sequential read and 280MB/s3 sequential write! This means that the user can shoot video at incredibly fast speeds. Alternatively, the UHS-II bus can also operate in Full Duplex mode (at half the speed of Half Duplex mode) whereby each row transfers data in the opposite direction at the same time, allowing for the movement of content from the host to the card and vice versa, simultaneously. This allows the user to execute two tasks at once, dramatically accelerating the speed at which they can execute post-production editing activities, translating into incredibly efficient workflows. The PNY X-PRO 90 UHS-II SD Flash Memory Cards are the ideal solution to capture professional quality photo and video content with blazing fast performance of up to 300MB/s3 sequential read and up to 280MB/s3 sequential write. These speeds allow the user to power through even the most intense photo and video applications, from content capture with the newest DSLR & mirrorless cameras and advanced video cameras4, to footage transfer for photo and video editing. The PNY X-PRO 90 SD cards push the limits of the UHS-II bus interface with V90 Video Speed, which ensures a minimum sustained read and write speed of 90MB/s, enabling extended lengths of cinema quality video capture in 8K resolution. This allows content creators to take advantage of the latest, high end host devices on the market, such as the Canon EOS R5 & R6, the Nikon Z7 II, and the Sony Alpha 7S III, as well as other DSLR, mirrorless, and advanced video cameras. The PNY X-PRO 90 UHS-II SD Flash Memory Cards are ideal for capturing sequential burst mode HD photos, 4K Ultra HD Video, and uninterrupted 8K Video at 7680 x 4320 seamlessly, with incredible detail. Shooting in 8K provides content creators with significant benefits, such as greater flexibility in post-production editing as well as sharper, more realistic imagery.

PNY X-PRO 90 features

Capacities: 64GB-256GB

Format: SDXC

Bus Interface: UHS-II

Speed Class: Class 10, U3

Video Speed Class: V90

Read Performance: Up to 300MB/s

Write Performance: Up to 280MB/s

Compatibility: DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, advanced & professional HD-enabled video cameras, and more

64GB: $77.99

128GB: $129.99

256GB: $239.99

PNY X-PRO 90 Class 10 U3 V90 SD UHS-II Flash Memory Cards are available today from Amazon and PNY.

