Shower Power shower speakers enhance your singing in the shower experience

Who doesn’t sing in the shower from time to time? I’m willing to be most of us aren’t the greatest at it, but what if you had the music to back up your singing? The new Shower Power and Shower Power Pro Hydropower Bluetooth Shower Speaker do just that, and are powered by your shower itself!

The Shower Power Bluetooth Shower Speakers install easily onto any existing showerhead. Once installed, they are powered by the water flow from your shower, so you never have to charge it. In addition, you can get up to 14 hours of music listening when your shower is off due to the internal battery.

Want something a little flashier? The Shower Power Pro not only connects to the Ampere app but also has LED lights so you can really rock out in the shower. Both versions of this IPX6-rated Bluetooth speaker connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and offer up 360° sound.

The Shower Power Pro Bluetooth Shower Speaker.

Specifications of the Shower Power and Shower Power Pro Bluetooth Shower Speakers include:

Battery 2,200 mAh battery capacity Battery life with water running: ∞ of listening time Battery life without water running: Up to 16 hours of listening time Battery charging time with hydro-generator: 12-18 hours Battery charging time with USB-C input: 2 hours

Other Technical Bluetooth 5.1 Bluetooth Range: 10m Connect up to 2 source devices simultaneously, wirelessly play (stream) music from either one TWS Enabled: Pair two Ampere speakers for surround sound Frequency Range: 150hz-12Khz Speaker Size: 45mm Speaker Power: 3W Maximum sound level: 85 dBC (standard mode), 45 dBC (low-power mode) LED: Full Spectrum LED Diodes (*Shower Power Pro only) Ampere App compatible (​​IOS 13 and above Android 8.0 and above — *Shower Power Pro only)

Materials IPX6 waterproof rating Made from recycled ocean plastic

Dimensions and Weight 158mm x 95mm x 91mm (Shower Power), 183mm x 95mm x 91mm (Shower Power Pro) 18 oz / 520g (Shower Power), 20 oz / 563g (Shower Power Pro)

1-year Warranty

With more than US$200,000 raised on Kickstarter earlier this year, the Shower Power is available to pre-order from the Ampere website for $99 with the Shower Power Pro starting at $149. Both versions are available in chrome or black to match your existing shower hardware.

