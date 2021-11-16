The 2021 Apocalypse Hellfire 6X6 is a monster

There are a lot of interesting vehicles on the market today, but the 2021 Apocalypse Hellfire 6X6 is undoubtedly one that commands attention. The Apocalypse Hellfire is part Jeep Gladiator and part monster. This beast has a 6.2L V8 with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a 6X6 drivetrain.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Apocalypse Hellfire looks like a Jeep wrapped in a tank’s skin, and it is meant to intimidate. After all, when the apocalypse arrives, you want to make sure no one messes with you. The company’s website describes the Apocalypse Hellfire this way:

High Performance 8 Speed Automatic Transmission ¼” Thick Full Steel Face Bumper With Enclosed 9,500 LBS Winch High Output LED Headlights With Color Changing Halo Ring Fiber Molded Hood ¼” Thick Full Steel Windshield Armor Door Activated Power Running Boards Three Part Kevlar Protective Coating King Shocks Front Camera Marine Grade Hand Stitched Luxurious Interior Leather (Floor to Ceiling) Modern Creature Comfort Features Such As Push Button Start, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation, Premium Audio System, Apple CarPlay Six Switch High Output LED Light Control Cluster Completely Removable Roof And Doors Proprietary Drivetrain That Seamlessly Supplies Power To All Six Wheels (Allows Driver To Select From Four Wheel To Six Wheel Drive) 8’ Truck Bed ¼” Thick Full Steel Rear Bumper And Hitch That Allows For Up To 12,000 LBS Of Towing Roll Down Metal Locking Enclosure Ideal For Safe Guarding Valuable Possessions And Weapons Fulltime Rearview Camera Mirror Display Active Suspension For Maximum Articulation And Handling.

Recently, the Apocalypse Hellfire was featured on Jay Leno’s Garage and that is a video well worth watching, check it out below.

If you’re interested in purchasing this monster, you can check out the company’s website for more. Good luck!

Last Updated on November 16, 2021.