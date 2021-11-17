Cloud gaming now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles

While it’s been available for select users for a while now, Xbox announced today that Xbox Cloud Gaming will be rolling out to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles over the coming weeks. The new feature will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Wait, why would you want Xbox Cloud Gaming on your Xbox console? For a number of reasons, actually. First, storage space is at a premium. While the consoles ship with 1TB of storage, they can quickly fill up with a single game taking up over 100GB of storage space. Second, cloud gaming will allow you to effectively try a game out before you want to commit to downloading it. Third, ever get an invite from a friend playing a game that you haven’t installed? Now you won’t have to wait to install it but can jump right in and join in on the fun and action.

But the biggest reason is the Xbox One. Some games, like The Medium, Recompile, and The Riftbreaker are only available on the Xbox Series X|S. With cloud gaming, you can now stream these games onto your Xbox One, One S, or One X console without having to shell out for a Series X|S. Xbox also indicated that more next-gen games, including Microsoft Flight Simulator, will be coming to the service in 2022.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming update will roll out in the November release to a subset of Xbox gamers in 25 regions, and roll out to all gamers in supported markets over the coming weeks.

What do you think about Xbox Cloud Gaming launching on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles? Are you excited to try it out? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on November 17, 2021.