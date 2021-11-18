Shure announces its AONIC FREE TWS earphones in Crimson Chrome

Grammy Award-winning artist Jacob Collier and Shure have joined forces to launch an all-new Crimson Chrome edition of the AONIC FREE True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones. According to the company, Shure has been a go-to brand for Jacob since he received an SM58 vocal microphone for his 11th birthday.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

During live performances and in the studio, Jacob trusts Shure gear, including microphones, in-ear monitors, and digital wireless systems. This next evolution of Shure and Jacob’s collaboration brings technology from the studio to the street, providing the same high-quality Shure audio for consumers that so many artists and creators, like Jacob, rely on to record and perform.

Announced earlier this month in Graphite Gray, AONIC FREE have earned editorial praise from prominent consumer technology and audio reviewers. And with the holidays around the corner, a great-sounding pair of sound isolating earphones are at the top of many wish lists this year. The new, eye-catching Crimson Chrome Red edition of AONIC FREE expands color options while fusing style with function.

The partnership with Jacob brings to life our long-standing heritage of supporting musicians who have trusted Shure gear on stage, in the studio, and on the go. For decades, Shure microphones have been used by the world’s most legendary musicians, including Elvis, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Aretha Franklin – to today’s top artists like Jennifer Lopez and Luke Bryan. Now, we are proud to highlight how Jacob relies on Shure for all of his audio needs, whether he is in the studio or drawing inspiration on the go. “I’ve grown up surrounded by music, and it’s just magic for me. I’m fascinated by the inspiration the world offers,” shared Jacob. “With Shure AONIC FREE earphones, I can bring the same legendary sound I trust when I create music with me in my pocket. Frankly, the AONIC FREE are the perfect option for anyone who wants studio-quality audio, anywhere.” “Jacob’s close relationship with Shure and his discerning ear for the highest-quality audio made it a natural decision for us to work with him on this campaign,” said Brooke Giddens, Head of Global Artists Marketing at Shure. “This collaboration is about making it possible for everyone to bring great, studio-quality sound with them to the places where they find inspiration. With the holidays quickly approaching, we’re excited to offer the world-class listening experience of AONIC FREE in this bold Crimson Chrome Red.” Engineered from decades of experience supporting legendary performers, AONIC FREE provides clear, studio-quality sound with deep bass. The sound is powered by a premium amplifier and driver combination that was rigorously tested and tuned together—providing an unparalleled listening experience tailored to individual preferences. In a world where personalization is expected, listeners can express their musical identity by tailoring their audio experience with the ShurePlus™ Play app’s custom multi-band EQ and pre-sets. Whether commuting to work or tuning out the drone of an airplane engine while preparing for takeoff, exceptional Sound Isolation technology is incorporated, blocking out most environmental noise. To hear immediate surroundings, Environmental Mode activates exterior microphones with just the press of a button—making it easy to hear traffic while traversing a busy city. Shure

AONIC FREE True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones are now available in both Graphite Gray and Crimson Chrome Red for a retail price of $199 USD. Purchase includes the earphones, a fit kit with Comply™ foam sleeves in S/M/L, pocketable charging case, and USB-C charging cable.

What do you think of these headphones? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on November 18, 2021.