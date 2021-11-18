New on Netflix November 19-25: Cowboy Bebop gets live action treatment

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between November 19-25th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in November if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix November 19-25th list which is headlined by the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda.

Coming soon in November

These titles are coming sometime in November, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Decoupled (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳 ): A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.

November 19

🎁 Blown Away: Christmas (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇦 ): Blown Away is cranking up the heat for a spectacular holiday showdown! ’Tis the season for redemption as five fan favorites return to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges in the quest to become The Best in Holiday Blow. In the spirit of giving, the winner will not only receive a $10,000 cash prize, but an additional $10,000 will also be donated to their charity of choice.

When a cynical ex-TV news anchor gets an alarming call on his radio show, he sees a chance for a career comeback — but it may cost him his conscience. Extinct (NETFLIX FAMILY): Two cute, fuzzy creatures accidentally time-travel to the future… where they’re extinct! Can this doughnut-shaped duo save their species?

Two cute, fuzzy creatures accidentally time-travel to the future… where they’re extinct! Can this doughnut-shaped duo save their species? For Life: Season 2 🇨🇦

Hellbound (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.

Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice. Love Me Instead (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷 ): Mehmet Ada Oztekin directs this family drama centered around the bittersweet reunion between a father and daughter.

Our minds are capable of great things, but they can also undermine our best intentions. Delve into the science behind creativity, brainwashing and more. Procession (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Six men who were sexually abused by Catholic clergy as boys find empowerment by creating short films inspired by their trauma.

Six men who were sexually abused by Catholic clergy as boys find empowerment by creating short films inspired by their trauma. tick, tick…BOOM! (NETFLIX FILM): On the brink of turning 30, a promising theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out.

November 20

Arcane (NETFLIX SERIES): (New Episodes Weekly) Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.

November 22

Jack Reacher 🇨🇦

Outlaws (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): When an introverted teen falls in with a group of misfits, he soon realizes he may be in over his head.

When an introverted teen falls in with a group of misfits, he soon realizes he may be in over his head. Vita & Virginia 🇺🇸

November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.

): A small-town fender-bender leads to a staggering story of injustice in this documentary series from the makers of Presumed Guilty. 🎁 Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (NETFLIX FAMILY): Waffles and Mochi are home for the holidays in the Land of Frozen Food when Steve the Mop calls asking about their holiday traditions. Overeager as always, Waffles makes up a holiday – Freezie Day – and says it is all about the food! Steve invites himself — and all their friends from the grocery store – over to celebrate, but Waffles and Mochi have nothing to feed their guests at this impromptu party. Mochi ventures out on MagiCart to gather food for the party while Waffles distracts the guests at home. Hijinks ensue (along with trips to Norway and Hawaii!). In the end, Waffles and Mochi learn that holiday traditions are about much more than food — they’re about being together and making memories with the people you love.

November 24

🎁 A Boy Called Christmas (NETFLIX FILM): An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible. Adapted from the bestselling book by Matt Haig.

A disgraced MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption in the cage when the young son she gave up reenters her life. Halle Berry stars and directs. 🎁 Robin Robin (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧 ): When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of burglar mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.

The reality series following elite LA real estate agents returns for a fourth season. True Story (NETFLIX SERIES): During a tour stop in his hometown of Philadelphia, one of the world’s most famous comedians is forced to answer the question of how far he’ll go to protect what he has.

November 25

Charlie’s Angels 🇨🇦

F is for Family: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES): The raunchy and nostalgic animated comedy returns for a fifth season.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada November 19-25th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix November 19-25th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out the live-action Cowboy Bepop? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

