NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud game-streaming coming to select LG TVs

LG has announced a partnership with NVIDIA to bring the GeForce NOW cloud game-streaming service to select LG TVs running webOS. The service will be available as a beta starting this week on select 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED, and NanoCell TVs.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Subscribers will be able to dive into AAA games like Far Cry 6, Destiny 2, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. If you’re not a paying GeForce NOW subscriber, you can still sign up and get access to over 35 free-to-pay games like Rocket League, Apex Legends, and World of Tanks. Games will be capped at 1080p/60fps, however, unlike gaming with GeForce NOW on other platforms like the NVIDIA SHIELD, Windows PC, macOS, Android, and iPhone.

“LG customers are expecting the best when it comes to gaming on a large screen. Partnering with NVIDIA to bring GeForce NOW to LG TV owners is a sign of our commitment to deliver the best gaming experience on LG TVs running webOS.” Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

According to LG, LG OLED TVs ensure vibrant colours, deep blacks, and an ultra-fast 1 ms response time with super-low input large for more immersive and smoother gaming. In addition, GeForce NOW Priority members can access the streaming service’s RTX-powered servers comp[lete with ray tracing and AI technologies for even better gameplay.

As mentioned above, the app will be available this week in the LG Content Store for select 2021 LG TVs in 80 markets.

What do you think about NVIDIA GeForce NOW coming to select LG TVs? Are you excited to try it on your LG TV? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on November 19, 2021.