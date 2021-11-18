The new budget moto g power has a 5,000mAh battery and 90Hz display

Budget and mid-range phones are seriously getting better every day. The new moto g power is right at the top end of budget phones, just shy of that mid-range price, and it packs a lot of great features for the price. The company says the moto g power has up to 3-days of battery life with that massive 5,000mAh battery.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Motorola has also included a 90Hz refresh rate display which is a significant improvement for a budget phone. We know what a 120Hz refresh can do for gaming, scrolling, and overall user experience. While the moto g power display is just shy of hitting the 120Hz mark, 90Hz is fantastic to have on a budget device.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the features of the moto g power provided by Motorola PR:

A long-lasting 5000mAh battery that keeps your phone running up to three days on a single charge.

that keeps your phone running up to on a single charge. An advanced 50MP camera system with Dual Capture and Quad Pixel technology that delivers 4x the low-light sensitivity for incredibly sharp and bright images even when the light isn’t quite right.

with and that delivers the low-light sensitivity for incredibly sharp and bright images even when the light isn’t quite right. A 6.5” Max Vision HD+ display which features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate that makes everything look smooth and seamless with far less lag.

which features a and a that makes everything look smooth and seamless with far less lag. Availability United States: In the U.S., the new moto g power will be available at Republic Wireless and Metro by T-Mobile in the coming months, with subsequent availability at Verizon, Boost Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Uscellular, and Google Fi. The device will also be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com and Motorola.com in early 2022 (MSRP: $199.99 / $249.99). Canada: In Canada, the new moto g power will be available in the coming months.



Motorola has been staying on top of the budget and mid-range device category and is probably one of the better manufacturers making these devices.

Last Updated on November 18, 2021.