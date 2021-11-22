LinearFlux announces its HyperSonic 360 headphones with 360 hours of playtime

LinearFlux is the maker of some decent headphones and power banks and we’ve reviewed a few of their offerings here on the site. Today they’ve announced their new Hypersonic 360 headphones which they say are the “world’s only 10-in-1 Magnetic, Hyper Definition True Wireless Headphone System.”

The new LinearFlux Hypersonic 360’s also feature 360 hours of playtime thanks to the massive battery pack they come with. The company says its new Hyper Definition Spatial Engine “enhances music clarity for a superior, theater-like 3D sound experience.” The sound engine is “specially tuned” for popular streaming services with high-definition content such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora.

LinearFlux designed the new HyperSonic 360 to deliver an immersive sound experience with its Hyper Definition Spatial Engine. Music comes alive with the expansive sound stage and the deep powerful bass. Four different sized ear-tip sizes keep the sound in the user’s ears by creating a tight cocoon of passive noise isolation for noise-free listening enjoyment From a design and convenience perspective, the breakthrough innovation is the seamless earbud case that ‘magnetically snaps’ to the back of a smartphone. Inspired by the open-air design of the limited-edition Ferrari Monza, the HyperSonic earbuds stow away discretely in their own self-enclosed canopy in the case. With an exquisite soft touch finish the case features a vibrant digital display, a 29 Watt-hour energy reserve with full MagSafe compatibility and magnetic wireless charging. Compatible with both iPhones and Android Smartphones. The HyperSonic 360 can hypercharge a smartphone from 0 to 50% in as little as 25 minutes and with its energy reserve it offers a class-topping 360+ hours of playtime. That’s one hour of playtime for practically a full year without having to recharge! A 5-minute recharge of the earbuds provides up to one hour of playtime. With its advanced magnetics, a smartphone and HyperSonic 360 can be mounted together onto any magnetic car or desk mount. The included HyperMag™ magnetic cable allows ‘fumble-free’ simultaneous recharging of the HyperSonic 360 and smartphone. With Qi-wireless compatibility, iPX6 sweat and water-resistant protection, and an industry-leading 360+ hours of playtime, the HyperSonic 360 headphone system adapts to any lifestyle. A Complete Sound Solution That Supports Your Active Lifestylelinearflux hypersonic 360 close-up canopy.png

The HyperSonic 360 is designed to seamlessly adapt to active lifestyles, as the ultimate “go-anywhere,” device users can rely on for the most demanding tasks. Connecting with friends and loved ones has never been easier. The headphones internal microphone with beam-forming algorithms helps improve and strengthen voice clarity when making calls using one or both earbuds. LinearFlux’ s 360 advanced Bluetooth technology eliminates call and music dropouts. Volume, track control, or summoning your favorite smart assistant, including Siri, Google, and Alexa, is just a finger touch away. LinearFlux

