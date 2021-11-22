InfinityLab InstantGo review: Two 10,000mAh power banks for life on the go

While devices like smartphones and laptops have better, longer-lasting batteries, there still might be a need for a power bank, depending on your needs. Plenty of companies make these, and HARMAN has tossed their hat in the ring with some new power bank options for consumers.

Our InfinityLab InstantGo review looks at two stylish 10,000mAh power banks — one with a built-in cable, the other with wireless charging capabilities. Read on for our full review!

Specifications

The InfinityLab InstantGo power banks we reviewed have the following features and specifications:

USB-C Compatible

Earth-Friendly Packaging

Power Delivery 3.0

Pass Through Charging

Qi Wireless Charging (wireless power bank only)

Smart Power Distribution

Charging Cable Included

Output Power (Max.,W): 30

30 Operating Temperature: 0~45°C

0~45°C USB-A Output Power (Max.): 5V⎓3A

5V⎓3A USB-C In/Out Power: 5V⎓3A; 9V⎓3A; 12V⎓2.5A; 15V⎓2A; 20V⎓1.5A

5V⎓3A; 9V⎓3A; 12V⎓2.5A; 15V⎓2A; 20V⎓1.5A Wireless Out Power (Qi): 5W⎓7.5W⎓10W (*wireless power bank only)

5W⎓7.5W⎓10W (*wireless power bank only) Battery Type: Lithium-ion Polymer 38.5 Wh (7.7V, 5,000 mAh)

Lithium-ion Polymer 38.5 Wh (7.7V, 5,000 mAh) Battery Charging Time (Hours): 4 hours (5V⎓3A)

4 hours (5V⎓3A) RF Frequency Range: 124.359 kHz – 155.929 kHz (*wireless power bank only)

124.359 kHz – 155.929 kHz (*wireless power bank only) RF Field Strength: -18.97 dBμV⎓m @10m (*wireless power bank only)

-18.97 dBμV⎓m @10m (*wireless power bank only) Dimensions (W x H x D) USB-C: 153 x 76 x 15.2mm (6 x 3 x 0.6″) Wireless: 145.6 x 75 x 19 mm (5.7 x 3 x 0.75″)

Weight Wired: 230g (0.51lbs) Wireless: 250 g (0.55 lbs)



What’s in the box

InstantGo 10000 Built-in USB-C Cable or InstantGo 10000 Wireless power bank

USB-A to USB-C Cable

Quick-Start Guide

Safety sheet

Warranty card

What’s included with the InfinityLab InstantGo power banks.

Design

Like just about every other power bank on the market, the InfinityLab InstantGo power banks are rectangular. Like the InstantCharger 65W we recently reviewed, the InstantGo power banks are made from 90% recycled plastics and have a nice weight. Both the wired and wireless versions are available in black or white.

The faces of the InstantGo power banks have a soft touch feel to them with a subtle swirl motif. On the top face, the number 10000 is stamped into the surface, along with three icons: a circle made from three arrows to indicate recycled materials, a heart, and a globe. The wireless power bank also has a lightning bolt stamped in the middle of the last 0. The back face is dimpled and also has regulatory information printed on it. The outer edges are a medium grey or black, depending on the colour you get.

On both models, one of the long edges has a lime yellow-green band with the InfinityLab logo stamped into it. On the opposite long edge, the wireless model has an LED light that indicates when wireless charging is active, while the wired model has a groove in which the built-in USB-C cable fits. The cable is relatively thin, and the USB-C plug is slightly rounded and angled at 90°. Both models also have a power button, four LED indicator lights, a USB-C in/out port, and a USB-A out port on one of the shorter ends.

The ports on the InfinityLab InstantGo power banks.

The power banks are slightly different sizes, based on the version you get. The wired power bank with its built-in USB-C cable is 6″ x 3″ x 0.6″ and weighs just over 1/2 pound. The wireless version isn’t as long but is a bit thicker, measuring 5.7″ x 3″ x 0.75″ and weighs a tad more as well.

Like the InstantCharger, the InstantGo power banks from InfinityLab are solid, have a decent build quality, and have a nicer look and feel than many other power banks.

Ease of Use

Like most power banks, the InfinityLab InstantGo power banks are easy to use. Plug a USB-C or USB-A cable into the appropriate port on the end of the power bank and plug the other into your device. If you are using the USB-C power bank, flip out the USB-C cable and plug that into your device. With the wireless power bank, you can charge your wireless smartphone or earbuds by placing them on top of the power bank (the side with the 10000 stamped into it), and you should be good to go.

Both power banks support charging up to three devices at once. The wired one will let you charge three wired devices with the included cable, a USB-C cable, and a USB-A cable. The wireless one will let you charge a wireless device and two other devices via a wired connection.

The four lights on the end of the power banks indicate the amount of juice left. When all four are lit, it is near full. When three are lit, there is 75% capacity remaining, two lit for 50%, and one lit for 25%.

Performance

Both power banks output up to 30W from the wired ports. The wireless InstantGo charges at a maximum of 10W. Both these are a bit low for today’s standards and needs but will be suitable enough for most smartphones and tablets. You could use them to charge a laptop as well, but as most require at least 65W to power, it will take some time, and you’ll be bleeding power while using your laptop at the same time.

On that note, when tested with a USB-C voltmeter, both power banks reported a power draw up to the expected 30W. When charging wirelessly, the smartphone I tried it with charged in the expected amount of time. Charging multiple devices from one power bank simultaneously also worked and gave the expected output.

The built-in USB-C cable on the InfinityLab InstantGo power bank.

Battery Life

With 10,000mAh of power, you should be able to charge most phones close to 5 times before needing to recharge the power bank. I’ve used both of them several times with various devices and came close to that number based on the devices I was charging.

It takes about 2 1/2 hours to fully recharge using a 24W adapter when depleted. To recharge either power bank, connect a USB-C cable to the USB-C port and plug the other end into a wall adapter or a USB port on your computer.

Price/Value

Starting at US$69.95 for the USB-C or Lightning cable version ($79.95 for the wireless power bank), the InfinityLab InstantGo is pricier than other options out there for sure. However, they have a fantastic build quality, reasonably decent performance, and are made from 90% recycled plastics. In addition, the company has 5,000mAh models which start at $49.95 if you want a more affordable option.

Photo Gallery

What’s included with the InfinityLab InstantGo power banks. The top face of the InfintyLab InstantGo 10,000mAh Wireless power bank. The top face of the InfintyLab InstantGo 10,000mAh power bank with built-in USB-C cable. The ports on the InfinityLab InstantGo power banks. The battery LED indicator on the InfinityLab InstantGo power bank. The bottom face of the InfinityLab InstantGo power banks. The built-in USB-C cable on the InfinityLab InstantGo power bank. The USB-A to USB-C cable included with the InfinityLab InstantGo power banks.

Wrap-up

Power banks are a dime a dozen. However, if you’re looking for one that looks nicer, has a solid build quality, and is more environmentally conscious with its 90% recycled plastic materials used, the InfinityLab InstantGo power banks are a solid choice.

