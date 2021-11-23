Amazon Pharmacy wants to be your next pharmacist

Amazon is a behemoth of a corporation, and it already has its tentacles in a wide variety of verticals in the consumer market. Now, the company is sinking its teeth into the pharmacy market with Amazon Pharmacy. It wasn’t that long ago that companies such as CVS, Walgreens, and Duane Reed put thousands of mom-and-pop pharmacies out of business. Now, the big drug chains may be facing the same grim reaper.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Amazon Pharmacy claims that it will save you time and money and offers a slick user interface to shop from home. So there are questions, of course, will Amazon Pharmacy accept medical insurance? The answer is yes; they accept most insurance plans.

Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans. When you sign up, we can look up your insurance information for you, or you can enter the information yourself. Then when you request a prescription, we’ll check to see if Amazon Pharmacy is covered by your plan. You can also choose to use Amazon Pharmacy without insurance—whether you have coverage or not, we’ll show you the copay price with insurance and the lowest price without insurance, including any savings for Amazon Prime members. Amazon

What kind of medications will they fill? What won’t they fill? The company says it has a large selection of drugs, and the Pharmacy can fill most prescriptions. They did say the following categories are not available at this time:

• Breast pumps

• Compounded medications

• Diabetic testing and administration supplies (test strips, glucose meters, pen needles)

• Medical devices (braces, insulin pumps, nebulizers)

• Pet prescriptions

• REMS medications

• Schedule II-controlled medications

• Specialty medications

• Suspensions (liquid amoxicillin, fluconazole)

• Vaccines

• Vitamins and over-the-counter (OTC) items

While many people will use Amazon Pharmacy, I will continue with my local pharmacist since there is a relationship established, and I prefer knowing the person filling my prescription. Still, I guess that the big box drug stores will have to adapt to this new competition. You can find out more about it on the company’s website.

What do you think of Amazon Pharmacy? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on November 23, 2021.