Coming to Tubi December 2021: 300: Rise of an Empire, Little Nicky, Carrie, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the Tubi December 2021 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi December 2021 edition!

Coming to Tubi December 2021

Action

“300: Rise of an Empire” (2014)

“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” (2012)

“Cliffhanger” (1993)

“Die Hard 2” (1990)

“From Paris With Love” (2010)

“Redemption” (2013)

“Resident Evil” (2002)

“Resident Evil: Retribution” (2012)

“Troy” (2004)

Black Cinema

“Black Dynamite” (2009)

“Black Nativity” (2013)

“Do The Right Thing” (1989)

“Jacob’s Ladder” (2019) – starting 12/22

“Phat Girlz” (2006)

“Proud Mary” (2018)

“Major Payne” (1995)

“Money Train” (1995)

“No Good Deed” (2014)

“Sorry to Bother You” (2018)

“The Family That Preys” (2008)

“Undercover Brother” (2002)

Comedy

“Burn After Reading” (2008)

“Jingle All the Way” (1996)

“Little Nicky” (2000)

“Master of Disguise” (2002)

“Raising Arizona” (1987)

“Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” (1997)

“Stealing Harvard” (2002)

“The House Bunny” (2008)

“The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001)

“What Happens in Vegas” (2008)

Drama

“Blinded by the Light” (2019) – starting 12/22

“Enough” (2002)

“I Can Only Imagine” (2018)

“Heaven is for Real” (2014)

“Forever My Girl” (2018)

“Romeo and Juliet” (2013)

“Paper Towns” (2015)

“The Choice” (2016)

“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” (2011)

“The Good Shepherd” (2006)

“The Social Network” (2010)

“War Room” (2015)

Horror

“Black Christmas” (2006)

“Jennifer’s Body” (2009)

“Slither” (2006)

“Teeth” (2008)

“The Hills Have Eyes” (2006)

“The Last Exorcism” (2010)

“Queen of the Damned” (2002)

Kids & Family

“Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat” (2003)

“Kung Fu Panda 2” (2011)

“Monster House” (2006)

“Robots” (2005)

“The Prince of Egypt” (1998)

“Tom & Jerry: The Fast and the Fury” (2005)

“Where the Wild Things Are” (2009)

Sci-Fi & Thriller

“Alien vs. Predator: Requiem” (2007)

“Alex Cross” (2012)

“Carrie” (1976)

“Earth to Echo” (2014)

“Searching” (2018)

“Swordfish” (2001)

“Spider in the Web” (2019) – starting 12/21

“The Long Kiss Goodnight” (1996)

“The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

“The Terminator” (1984)

TV Series

“Blossom”

“Brickleberry”

“Roswell (1999)”

“The Rockford Files” – starting 12/15

“Alien News Desk” – starting 12/31

Last Updated on November 24, 2021.