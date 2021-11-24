Monoprice adds 49-inch “super” ultrawide and 34″ ultrawide monitors to Dark Matter lineup

Monoprice has just added two ultrawide gaming monitors to its Dark Matter lineup: a 49-inch DQHD model with an 1800R curvature and a 34-inch UWQHD model with a 1500R curvature.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

With a 49″ DQHD and 34″ UWQHD resolution, both monitors feature Quantum LCD technology, ultra-low 1ms response times, and high refresh rates. The 49″ offers up 120Hz with its 32:9 aspect ratio while the 34″ model has up to 16Hz with its 21:9 aspect ratio.

“We take great pride in developing our Dark Matter monitors, and hand select our panels to ensure they provide gamers with top-tier performance without compromising productivity. Featuring a less extreme curve than competing gaming monitors, these displays boast a more comfortable viewing experience with less eye strain for mixed-use.” Carter Salley, Business Unit Manager, Monoprice

The Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch DQHD ultrawide curved gaming monitor.

Key features of the Monoprice Dark Matter 49″ Curved Gaming Monitor include:

2x HDMI® 2.0, and 2x DisplayPort® 1.4a video inputs

5120 x 1440p @ 120Hz maximum video resolution

32:9 aspect ratio

Quantum LCD display

1800R Curved Display

4ms response time

3000:1 contrast ratio

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles

75 x 75 VESA® mounting pattern

The Monoprice Dark Matter 34-inch UWQHD curved gaming monitor.

Key features of the Monoprice Dark Matter 34″ Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor include:

2x HDMI® 2.0, and 2x DisplayPort® 1.4a video inputs

3440 x 1440p @ 165Hz maximum video resolution

21:9 aspect ratio

Quantum LCD display

1500R Curved Display

4ms response time (MPRT 1ms)

3000:1 contrast ratio

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles

Supports Adaptive Sync technology

Supports Picture‑in‑Picture (PiP) and Picture‑by‑Picture (PbP) display modes

75 x 75 VESA® mounting pattern

The Dark Matter 49″ super ultrawide gaming monitor retails for US$999.99 while the 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor retails for $499.99. The latter is currently on sale for $400.99. Both are available starting today on the Monoprice website and feature a one-year pixel-perfect warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee.

Last Updated on November 24, 2021.