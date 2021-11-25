Canon IVY CLIQ+2 review: A fun instant camera and printer for all ages

Today’s smartphone cameras are pretty darned excellent, and the improvements in picture quality are astounding. But that doesn’t mean that real cameras are dead. Mirrorless cameras from Canon and Sony still have a place and gadget cameras like the Canon IVY CLIQ+2.

While you’re not going to get the same photo quality you would get from a smartphone, the Canon IVY CLIQ+2 isn’t pretending to compete in that space. Instead, this is a fun camera and printer in one that’s fun for all ages. Kids are primarily going to love what they can do with photos they take with the camera or with their smartphone. You can find Canon deals at this link. Read on for our full review of the Canon IVY CLIQ+2.

Specifications

The Canon IVY CLIQ+2 has the following features and specifications:

Printer Printing Method : ZINK® – Zero Ink Print Speed (up to) : 50 Seconds or less Print Resolution (Up to) : 314 x 600 dpi Paper Compatibility : ZINK® Photo Paper Maximum Paper Size : 2.0 x 3.0 inches Printer Features : Borderless printing, Built-in Frame & Filters, mobile printing with Canon Mini Print app1 Paper Handling : Capacity Up to 10 Sheets of ZINK® Photo Paper & 1 SmartSheet®

General Operating Temperature: 59 – 90°F (15 – 32°C) Operating Humidity: Up to 40-50% Relative Humidity Warranty : 1-Year Limited Warranty Dimension (W x D x H) : 4.8 x 3.2 x 0.9 inches Weight : 0.4 lbs.

Camera

Camera Resolution : 8MP

: 8MP Photo Format: JPEG

JPEG Video Capable : No

: No Camera Aspect/Print Size : 2 x 3

: 2 x 3 Flash: Yes Shooting Modes: Landscape (no flash) Portrait (auto flash) Selfie (flash + ring light on)

Yes Ring Light : Yes (8 LED)

: Yes (8 LED) Focus : Auto

: Auto Zoom : Fixed

: Fixed ISO : Auto (Range: 100 – 1600)

: Auto (Range: 100 – 1600) White Balance : Auto

: Auto Exposure Adjustment : Auto

: Auto Self Timer : Yes (10 / 5 / 3 Seconds), via Mini Print app1

: Yes (10 / 5 / 3 Seconds), via Mini Print app1 Viewfinder : Yes

: Yes Remote Live-View + Shutter : Yes, via Mini Print app1

: Yes, via Mini Print app1 Selfie Mirror : Yes – Large 2in Circular Selfie Mirror

: Yes – Large 2in Circular Selfie Mirror Tripod Mount : No

: No Connectivity Bluetooth : Bluetooth® 5 Wi-Fi®/ Wireless Capable : Bluetooth® – via the Canon Mini Print App

Storage & Memory Built-in Storage Memory : None Memory Card Compatible : Yes, MicroSD Memory Card (Up to 256 GB)2 Mass Storage Mode : Yes, via included Micro USB 2.0 Cable2

ZINK® Photo Paper Information Photo Paper Information : 2 x 3 inches Photo Paper Size, Sticker Back, Smudge-Free, Water & Tear Resistant Compatible with Pre-Cut Paper : Yes, compatible with Canon ZINK® Pre-Cut Circle Sticker Paper Photo Paper Storage Environment : Temperature: 34 – 77°F (1 – 25°C), Humidity: 40 – 55% Relative Humidity

Battery & Power Information

Battery Type : Built-in Rechargeable Lithium-Polymer (700 mAh)

: Built-in Rechargeable Lithium-Polymer (700 mAh) Battery Life : Approx. 25 Photos

: Approx. 25 Photos Battery Charge Time : Full Charge in Approx. 120 Minutes (Measured at 5V/1A Charging Speed)

: Full Charge in Approx. 120 Minutes (Measured at 5V/1A Charging Speed) USB Port : Micro USB for Charging & Data

: Micro USB for Charging & Data Auto Power Off: Yes (10 Min / 5 Min / 3 Min)

What’s In The Box

Canon IVY CLIQ+2

USB Charging Cable

Wrist lanyard

10-pack ZINK paper

Manuals and Documentation

Front of the IVY

Design

The design of the Canon IVY CLIQ+2 is fun and made to look flashy and hip. Thanks to the giant front circular mirror and LED flash ring, it looks like a toy rather than a real camera. But make no mistake, this is not a toy, and it’s not built like a toy either.

The Canon IVY CLIQ+2 is made of high-quality plastics and has a reasonable weight to it. It’s not heavy by any means, but it is solid, so it does not feel like a toy. You’ll find a small speaker, the filter button, viewfinder, and Canon branding at the back of the camera. The print output slot is located on the left edge of the camera, and the right edge has nothing on it.

The reset button, MicroSD card slot (256GB max), LED charging light, and MicroUSB port is located on the bottom edge. I would typically ding a product for using MicroUSB these days, but I’m okay with it here. The wristband eyelet, status LED, slide switch. the power button and shutter button are located on the top edge of the Canon IVY CLIQ+2.

The camera lens, selfie mirror, 8-LED ring light, viewfinder, and flash are all located at the front of the camera. Overall, the build quality is good, and the camera feels nice in hand. I will say that I don’t think it would survive a nasty fall without some damage, but it should be acceptable for everyday wear and tear.

Back of the IVY

Ease of Use

Using the Canon IVY CLIQ+2 couldn’t be any simpler. You should know how to load the ZINK paper sheets that come in stacks of 10. These ZINK packs are packaged in foil to keep the ink chemicals from going bad. Once you remove the foil packaging, you drop the ZINK papers into the back of the camera. The blue card should face down, and the glossy side of the paper should face up when loading the camera. The ZINK paper also has a sticky back so kids can even stick their photos to books, lockers, or anywhere they want a picture.

You’ll then need to download the app and pair the camera to your device. You can use the camera without the app, but some of the app features are half the fun of using this camera. The basics of a camera are here, the shutter button takes the photo, and you can add a border and filters using the buttons on the back.

Once you snap a photo, it will start the printing process, and you need to wait for the picture to exit the output slot. You can also take selfies quickly as the large front ring around the lens acts like a mirror and includes a very bright LED flash. The camera will save the photos you take to the MicroSD card if you have one installed.

Overall, the Canon IVY CLIQ+2 is simple to use and operate. Even the app is easy, and we will go over that in the next section.

ZINK packs

App/Software

The Canon Mini Print app included with the Canon IVY CLIQ+2 is half of the fun. In the app, you can choose photos you’ve taken or photos from your device, decorate them with badges, text, borders, filters, and other fun things, then print them on the camera.

Overall, the app is straightforward to use; you’ll need to pair the app to the camera, but that only takes a second, and the app walks you through that.

Performance

The Canon IVY CLIQ+2 isn’t producing the highest quality photos, but it’s also not looking to be the best camera in the world. The printed photos look good enough, and the quality will depend on the conditions you’re taking the photo in.

The same goes for the photos saved on the MicroSD card; they’re decent but not up to the same level as even a budget smartphone. The printing process is alright, it takes a minute for photos to print, but it’s not an unbearable wait.

Overall, the Canon IVY CLIQ+2 performance is acceptable for its price point and use case.

Price/Value

Priced at US$149.99, the Canon IVY CLIQ+2 price is fair though I do think it would sell better at US$119. I’m sure there will be sales to be had. The Canon Ivy Zink paper refills range in price and sizes but can be purchased for US$10 and up, depending on where you buy them. I don’t think everyone will like this price, but many will find value in this.

Wrap Up

If you go in with the mindset that the Canon IVY CLIQ+2 is an entertainment and novelty device, you will be happy with this purchase. It’s a fun experience for kids, and the app gives them a lot of creative control. The one area this could go off the rails is the ZINK paper; depending on your child, it could cost you a small fortune to keep buying refills. The one saving grace here is a MicroSD card slot, so your kids can still use the camera without the paper and look at the photos on a computer.

