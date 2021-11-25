New on Netflix November 26-December 2: Get in the spirit with A Castle For Christmas

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between November 26 through December 2nd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in November and December if you want to binge those first. Oh, and it’s Christmas movie season, and Netflix has you covered there as well.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix November 26 to December 2nd list which is headlined by A Castle for Christmas starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes.

Coming soon in November

These titles are coming sometime in November, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Decoupled (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳 ): A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.

Happiness Ever After (NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦): Three best friends lean on each other amid their complex relationships as they navigate life's speed bumps and carve their own paths to happiness.

Coming soon in December

These titles are coming sometime in December, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Decoupled (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.

November 26

🎁 A Castle For Christmas (NETFLIX FILM): Famed author, Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier ( NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪 ): After Birgit Meier vanishes in 1989, police missteps plague the case for years. But her brother never wavers in his painstaking quest to find the truth.

Green Snake (NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳): A woman goes to extremes to rescue her sister. From director Amp Wong.

Light the Night (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇼): In Taipei's Red-Light District of the '80s, mama-san Rose and the hostess ladies of a popular night club navigate love — and struggles.

🎁 School of Chocolate (NETFLIX SERIES): Eight top pastry and chocolate professionals are coming to School of Chocolate to take their skills and careers to the next level. Their teacher is world-renowned chocolatier, Amaury Guichon, known globally for creating mind-blowing chocolate showpieces and unbelievable pastries. One lucky student who manages to prove themselves 'Best in Class' after eight episodes will win a prize package that includes a career-changing opportunity.

Spoiled Brats (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): Three spoiled siblings are forced to earn their livings after their wealthy and 🇫🇷well-meaning father pretends he's lost everything to teach them a lesson.

November 28

🎁 Elves (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇰 ): Hoping to reconnect over Christmas, a family of four travel to a remote island in the Danish archipelago, only to find it controlled by members of a strongly religious community living in balance with fierce creatures in the woods revealed to be… elves. Real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know. When the girl in the family finds and brings home a baby elf, she inadvertently disrupts the balance and throws everyone on the island into a life-or-death battle for faith, family and pure survival.

The Way Back 🇨🇦

November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Climber Nims Purja leads a team of Sherpas with a goal to climb all 14 of the peaks over 8,000 meters in seven months, shattering the record of seven years.

November 30

The Cable Guy 🇨🇦

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist (NETFLIX FAMILY): Charlie changes classic tales using different shapes, and he needs your help. Visit a fairytale salon, a mermaid ball and even outer space!

🎁 Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (NETFLIX FAMILY): In these winter-themed episodes, we meet Charlie's new friend Yetilda D. Yeti who pairs up with Charlie for some stompy snowy adventures!

Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical (NETFLIX FAMILY): Charlie Cupid tries to spread love around Colorforms City in a special musical episode.

Charlie Cupid tries to spread love around Colorforms City in a special musical episode. Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸 ): A comedy about sexual self-discovery, directed and co-written by Paco Caballero (Cites).

): A comedy about sexual self-discovery, directed and co-written by Paco Caballero (Cites). My Christmas Inn 🇨🇦

The Summit of the Gods (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): Were George Mallory and his companion Andrew Irvine the first men to scale Everest on June 8th, 1924? Only the little Kodak camera they took with them might reveal the truth. In Kathmandu, 70 years later, a young Japanese reporter named Fukamachi recognizes the camera in the hands of the mysterious Habu Jôji, an outcast climber believed missing for years. Fukamachi enters a world of obsessive mountaineers hungry for impossible conquests on a journey that leads him, step by step, towards the summit of the gods.

Vikings: Season 4 🇨🇦

Of course, being a bridge week, there are plenty of older titles hitting Netflix and Netflix Canada between November 26 and December 2nd.

December 1

Are You The One: Season 3 🇺🇸

The Big Lebowski 🇨🇦

Blood and Bone 🇺🇸

Body of Lies 🇺🇸

Bordertown: Mural Murders 🇺🇸

Bridesmaids 🇨🇦

Chloe 🇺🇸

Chocolat 🇺🇸

Closer 🇺🇸

The Croods 🇨🇦

Death at a Funeral 🇺🇸

Deck the Halls 🇨🇦

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat 🇺🇸

The Final Destination 🇺🇸

Final Destination 3 🇺🇸

Final Destination 5 🇺🇸

Fool’s Gold 🇺🇸

The Fourth Kind 🇺🇸

Home 🇨🇦

Impractical Jokers 🇨🇦

Ink Master: Season 3 🇺🇸

Ink Master: Season 4 🇺🇸

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): The legacy of the Joestar family continues with Jolyne as she and her companions take on new Stand users behind the bars of Green Dolphin Street Prison.

Kayko and Kokosh (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇵🇱): Two Slavic warriors do everything in their power to defend the village of Mirmiłowo from the evil order of Knaveknights.

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇵🇱): From an all-inclusive vacation to an extravagant Sweet 16 party, Kayko and Kokosh continue to stumble into different misadventures.

From an all-inclusive vacation to an extravagant Sweet 16 party, Kayko and Kokosh continue to stumble into different misadventures. Knight Rider 2000 🇺🇸

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

Law Abiding Citizen 🇺🇸

The Legend of Zorro 🇺🇸

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert 🇨🇦

Life 🇺🇸

Looper 🇺🇸

Lost in Space: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): In an epic final season, the Robinsons’ survival instincts kick into hyperdrive as they race to reunite and protect Alpha Centauri from a robot invasion.

Love Actually 🇨🇦

The Mask of Zorro 🇺🇸

Meet Joe Black 🇨🇦

Minority Report 🇺🇸

Notting Hill 🇨🇦

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 🇨🇦

Pet Sematary 🇺🇸

The Power of the Dog (NETFLIX FILM): Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

Premonition 🇺🇸

Queen & Slim 🇨🇦

Reservoir Dogs 🇨🇦

Sabrina 🇺🇸

Schindler’s List 🇨🇦

Soul Surfer 🇺🇸

Spartacus 🇨🇦

Spider-Man 3 🇨🇦

Stepmom 🇺🇸

Stuart Little 2 🇺🇸

Sucker Punch 🇺🇸

Tears of the Sun 🇨🇦

Think Like a Man 🇺🇸

Tremors 🇺🇸

Trolls 🇨🇦

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family 🇨🇦

We Were Soldiers 🇺🇸

Wild Things 🇺🇸

Wild Wild West 🇨🇦

Wyatt Earp 🇺🇸

December 2

The Alpinist 🇺🇸

Coyotes ​​ (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇪): A close group of summer campers finds diamonds in the woods, setting off a wild ordeal that tests their friendship — and puts their lives in danger.

Escalona: Season 1 🇺🇸

The Flash: Season 8 🇨🇦

Jumanji: The Next Level 🇨🇦

🎁 SINGLE ALL THE WAY (NETFLIX FILM): Peter asks his best friend to pose as his boyfriend on a Christmas visit home, but their plan — and feelings — change when his family plays matchmaker.

The Whole Truth (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇭): When two siblings stumble on a strange hole in the wall of their grandparents' house, horrifying incidents reveal sinister secrets about their family.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada November 26 to December 2nd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

