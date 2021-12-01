Samsung announces U.S. availability of the Galaxy A13 5G

Samsung today announced the Galaxy A13 5G, the most affordable 5G phone in the A series portfolio, at US$249.99. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G provides some key innovations at an accessible price, including 5G connectivity. The A13 5G also has a long-lasting battery, triple-lens camera, and an edge-to-edge display; Samsung packed in the features at a low price.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G should be great at capturing memories of family and friends, with its high-res, triple-lens camera and Samsung’s innovative camera features packed in.

The Galaxy A13 5G also sports an edge-to-edge 6.5” adaptive 90Hz Infinity-V HD+ display. The adaptive 90Hz refresh rate will make scrolling through your feeds and playing your favorite video games crisp, clear, and smooth. Samsung says the battery life lasts all day, and the phone also comes with 15W Fast Charging.

When you want to relive your favorite moments, the Galaxy A13 5G is loaded with 64GB of onboard storage, so you have plenty of space to hold all your pictures and videos. If you need some extra room, you can easily take advantage of A13 5G’s expandable storage, which can hold up to 1TB when you add a microSD card. And with Samsung’s defense-grade Knox Security, you can rest assured that your device is helping protect your important data. Staying connected to friends, family, and coworkers has never been more important. That’s why Samsung is committed to creating powerful smartphones that fit consumer’s needs and make 5G connectivity more accessible. Galaxy A13 5G is Samsung’s most affordable 5G smartphone yet. That means you get the reliability and speed to stream your favorite show from a waiting room, or video chat with family on the go. With 5G connectivity and excellent processing power, video calling, gaming, and streaming on the Galaxy A13 5G are smooth and virtually lag-free. Now, you can experience the benefits of 5G at a more accessible price point than ever. Samsung

Galaxy A 13 5G Product Specifications Display 6.5″ HD+ LCD720 x 1600

90Hz (Adaptive) DimensionsWeight 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8mm95g Camera (Front Camera)

5MP, F2.0 (Rear Camera)Main: 50MP, F1.8Macro Camera: 2MP, F2.4Depth Camera: 2MP, F2.4 AP MTK Dimensity 700Octa-core (2 x 2.2Ghz + 6 x 2.0Ghz)*May differ by market and carrier Memory 64GB RAMExternal Memory up to 1TB *Storage availability may differ by country, model or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by country, model, file size and format. Battery 5,000 (mAh, Typical) Charging 15W (Fast Charge) OS Android 11 Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/acDual Bands 5G Sub 6 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in selectmarkets. Check with your carrier for availability anddetails. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. Payment Samsung Pay (NFC) *Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Side Fingerprinting Sensor Audio Single Speaker, 3.5mm

The A13 5G will be available starting December 3rd for US$249.99 at AT&T and followed by Samsung and T-Mobile in January.

