GameSir X2 review: A great mobile Bluetooth game controller that fits most phones

Mobile gaming is here to stay and only getting more popular with services like Xbox Game Pass. While many games support touch controls, there are still plenty that require, or at least benefit from, a controller.

Our GameSir X2 review looks at a mobile Bluetooth game controller that fits most phones and has minimal lag, making it a solid choice for gaming on the go. Read on for our full review!

Specifications

The GameSir X2 Bluetoo Mobile Gaming Controller we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Product name: GameSir X2 Bluetooth gaming controller

GameSir X2 Bluetooth gaming controller Model: GameSir-X2 Bluetooth

GameSir-X2 Bluetooth Working platform: Android & IOS.

Android & IOS. Working temperature: 5℃-65℃

5℃-65℃ Working humidity: 20-80%

20-80% Connection: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 Battery: 500mAh (up to 20 hours of play time, 2 hour recharge time)

500mAh (up to 20 hours of play time, 2 hour recharge time) Dimensions: 3.25 x 1.13 x 7 to 10″ (82.55 x 28.70 x 177.80 to 254mm)

3.25 x 1.13 x 7 to 10″ (82.55 x 28.70 x 177.80 to 254mm) Net Weight: 6.56 oz (186g)

What’s in the box

GameSir X2 Bluetooth game controller

USB-A to USB-C charging cable

Carrying case

4x extra thumbstick covers

User Manual

GameSir sticker

Warranty card

What’s included with the GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile gaming controller.

Design

The GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile game controller almost looks like a Nintendo Switch without the display. Grey in colour, the left side features a left joystick with a reddish background towards the top, a D-Pad below it, a “G” button, and a screenshot button. The right side has an ABXY button array near the top, the right joystick with a blue background below it, an “S” button, and a turbo button. There are also two LEDs on the right side, a blue to indicate Bluetooth connection status, and a green one for power. The main pad of the controller has a nice textured rubber finish with the GameSir logo in the middle of it. This extends up to the inside edge of the left and right sides, giving the controller a solid grip on whatever phone you’re using it with. These side grips are also ridge which allows the sound from your top and/or bottom-firing phone speakers to flow better.

The bottom edge of the controller has a power button, a USB-C charging port, and a charging LED indicator light on the left side. The top edge is where you’ll find left and right shoulder buttons (L1 and R1), as well as left and right triggers (L2 and R2). The shoulder buttons and triggers feature micro switches which GameSir claims are good for up to 3 million clicks. The bottom is fairly plain but does curve outwards on the edges. These regions are covered with soft rubber grips that are very comfortable.

The GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile gaming controller.

To insert your phone into the controller, all you have to do is slide one end of your phone into the right side of the controller and push. The right side will spread out, allowing you to lay the phone flat and then let the controller tighten around the phone. To remove the phone, simply grab the long edges of your device and push it to the right, then pull the left edge up to allow the controller to slide back to its compact form. I had no issues with fitting a smaller phone like the Pixel 5 into the controller, however, with a larger phone like the RedMagic 6S Pro, I did have to remove the phone case for it to fit.

Another thing with the controller being a Bluetooth version is that you don’t have to dock your phone in it like a USB-C or Lightning controller. You can also use it as a controller on your computer or laptop if you wish to as well, adding more versatility to the controller.

Ease of Use

In the basic sense, the GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile game controller is as easy to use as any other Bluetooth device. Press the power button to turn the game controller on and it will enter pairing mode. Select Gamesir-X2 in your phone’s Bluetooth settings and you should be good to go. If you ever need to re-pair your device, or pair it to a different phone, hold the G and S buttons together for about five seconds and wait for the Blue LED on the right side of the controller to flash.

Once paired, all you have to do is fire up a controller-supported game or game service like Xbox Game Pass and game away! When used in Game Pass, the screenshot button worked great, and I was also able to control the volume on my Android device by holding the S button and pressing up and down on the D-Pad.

If you want to use the controller with an unsupported game, you’ll need to download the GameSir App.

Software

The GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile game controller does have a GameSir companion app. The app is easy to install and pretty basic. The main screen has a list of recommended games. The second screen lets you connect to the GameSir X2 (or other GameSir) controller. Once connected, you can update the Firmware or test the gamepads responsiveness. Here you can also enable floating window permission which you’ll need for button editing on games that don’t support controllers. The help tab gives you helpful tips, and the last tab gives you the option to buy other GameSir products.

The app worked great for updating the firmware on the X2 Bluetooth mobile game controller. However, try as I might, I couldn’t get the app to work on games that didn’t support controllers. Even though I gave permissions to enable floating windows, it never appeared over the games I was trying to map buttons for. This held true for devices using Android 11 and Android 12.

Screenshots from the GameSir Android app.

Performance

Performance is key when using a controller for gaming, regardless of the device you’re gaming on. Traditionally, Bluetooth and wireless controllers introduce lag, which can make it difficult to game. That being said, wireless connectivity has improved greatly over the past few years. In the case of the GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile gaming controller, I had no issues with its performance. I fired up Forza Horizon 5 via Game Pass for my first test and before I knew it, I’d been playing for over two hours on the couch. The fact that time flew by just goes to show how great the performance of this controller is as I didn’t once get frustrated or notice any lag or issues while gaming. Another night I fired up Diablo: Immortal and thought I’d test out the controller functionality with that game. Again, it felt like I was using a console controller, just on a smaller screen.

I even paired it to my laptop for a couple of quick gaming sessions. Typically, I use a wired controller while gaming on my PC, but the GameSir X2 seemed to work just as well. While I didn’t notice any perceptible lag while streaming games like Forza Horizon 5 from Xbox Game Pass or even Call of Duty: Mobile and Diablo: Immortal, for those concerned about lag there are USB-C and Lightning versions available as well.

Battery Life

With its 500mAh battery, GameSir claims up to 20 hours of battery life under normal usage. During testing, I was able to get between 15-18 hours depending on the games I played. More intensive games that use more button presses and motion use up more battery. To help conserve battery life when connected, if no input is detected after 10 minutes, the controller will go into sleep mode. Once depleted, the controller takes about two hours to recharge.

The top edge of the GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile game controller.

Accessories

The GameSir X2 also includes a pretty nice carrying case. Roughly 8 x 4 1/2 x 1 3/4″ in dimension, the case is relatively hard-shelled. Black with red trim around the dual zipper, the model name is printed in grey on the top. Unzipping and opening the case reveals a mesh pouch on the underside of the lid to house your charging cable and extra thumbstick covers. The bottom portion of the case has an elastic strap in the middle which holds the controller in place when it is slid under it. The case is a very nice inclusion, and something I wish other companies would start including as well.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of US$59.99, the GameSir X2 Bluetooth game controller is priced the same as a standard console controller. Given the fact it performs decently, has great battery life, and includes a carrying case, this controller offers up great value.

Photo Gallery

What’s included with the GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile gaming controller. The GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile gaming controller. The right side controller on the GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile gaming controller. The left side controller on the GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile gaming controller. The bottom of the GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile gaming controller. The top edge of the GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile game controller. The GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile gaming controller with a phone inserted.

Wrap-up

The GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile game controller is an excellent choice if you’re looking to game on the go. Not only does it support most phone sizes, it is Android and iPhone compatible, can be used without having to dock the phone, offers great performance, and has pretty decent battery life. While the overall score is only an 8.7, don’t let that fool you as the software score brought this one down a bit. If you’re not concerned about using this with games that don’t support controllers, it’s a solid choice and hence my decision to still give this a “Highly Rated” rating.

