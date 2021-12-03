The Tesla Cybertruck will come in a four-motor version

The Tesla Cybertruck is undoubtedly an interesting vehicle; some people either love it or hate it. I haven’t made up my mind about it yet, but I still think it looks like a cross between a Pontiac Aztec and Delorean. Tesla has been making waves in the auto industry over the past few years, which has prompted other companies to invest in electric vehicles seriously.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Tesla Cybertruck isn’t a conventional design, and it has been pitted against traditional trucks to show that it can compete. Now, Elon Musk has announced, via Twitter, a new feature that will make the Tesla Cybertruck much more robust and faster. Musk says that the truck will come in an optional four motor configuration, which means more torque and speed.

Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra fast response torque control of each wheel — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2021

Musk went on to say that the Cybertruck would have front and rear wheel steer and could drive diagonally like a crab. Having a four motor version is a significant advantage for those who use their trucks for hauling and towing. This puts power at all four wheels adding additional stability and balance to the overall performance. This would also spread the strain of loads across four motors giving them more longevity in the long run. It will be interesting to see how the Cybertruck stacks up against the new Ford F-150 Lightning.

Will have both front & rear wheel steer, so not just like a tank – it can drive diagonally like a crab — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2021

The vehicle would compete with pickup trucks such as GMC’s Hummer EV, Ford’s F-150 Lightning and Rivian’s R1T. Of those, R1T is driven by four individual motors powering all four wheels and GMC’s Hummer can drive diagonally. Tesla’s pick-up truck, first announced in 2019, is made of stainless steel used in rockets and Musk has touted receiving several hundred thousand orders for the Cybertruck when preorders were opened. Musk said he would give updates on product roadmap on the next earnings call. Cybertruck production is expected to begin next year and reach volume production in 2023. Reuters

What do you think of the Tesla Cybertruck coming with four motors? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on December 3, 2021.