JBL Flip 6 review: The best BANG for your buck small Bluetooth speaker

To say we’re fans of JBL is an understatement. We’ve reviewed plenty of their products and have highly recommended them to others. Now, we get to check out the company’s latest Flip series Bluetooth speaker. The Flip 6 returns in its familiar can-shaped design with a durable fabric material covering that makes it IP67 water/dust resistant.

It has up to 12-hour battery life, and the woofer and tweeter are finally separate, improving the sound that is pushed out of the speaker. USB-C charging is a plus, and it comes at an attractive price of US$129.95. Continue to read our full review below and find out why we awarded it a Top Pick of 2021 here at Techaeris.

Specifications

Transducers 45 x 80mm woofer/1.75 x 3″, 16mm tweeter/0.6″ Output power 20W RMS for woofer, 10W RMS for tweeter Frequency response 63Hz – 20kHz Signal-to-noise ratio >80dB Battery Type Li-ion polymer 17.28Wh (equivalent to 3.6V/4800mAh) Battery charge time 2.5 hours (5V/3A) Music playtime Up to 12 hours (dependent on volume level and audio content Cable type USB-C charging cable Cable length 1.2m/47.2″ Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth profile A2DP 1.3, AVRCP 1.6 Bluetooth transmitter frequency range 2400MHz – 2483.5MHz Bluetooth transmitter power ≤10dBm (EIRP) Bluetooth transmitter modulation GFSK, π/4 DQPSK, 8DPSK 2.4GHz SRD frequency range 2407MHz – 2475MHz SRD transmitter power <10 dBm (EIRP) Maximum operation temperature 45°C (113°F) Resistance IP67 water and dustproof (30mins up to 1 meter) Product dimensions (W x H x D) 178 x 68 x 72mm/7.0 x 2.6 x 2.8″ Weight 0.55kg/1.21lbs

What’s in the box

JBL Flip 6

USB-C cable

Quick starter guid

Safety instructions and warranty card

Design

JBL has always been great with its sound quality, but it also does an excellent job at keeping familiar aesthetics for some of its core products, like the JBL Flip 6. It looks very similar to the Flip 5 we reviewed at the beginning of 2020, along with other past-generation Flip series Bluetooth speakers.

JBL added a bigger logo to the front of the speaker.

JBL’s logo is front and center with an orange background to the lettering, which adds a nice touch. It’s a much bigger imprint than the Flip 5. Although it may be too big of a centerpiece for some, I love it. At the top of the speaker, you’ll see from right to left respectively the play/pause, volume up (+), volume down (-), and the PartyBoost buttons.

The rear of the Flip 6 has an even better daisy chain braided strap as opposed to the Flip 5. The strap also has a slider allowing it to grasp to your wrist or mount to anything fully. There’s also the Flip 6 logo, the power on/off button, a Bluetooth button for pairing, the USB-C charging port, and a battery LED light indicator. A rubber stopper on the bottom allows the Flip 6 to sit up without falling backward or rolling off a surface.

The left and right sides still have the JBL exclamation mark icon made and are covered with a rubber material so water and dust don’t get into the speaker, thanks to the IP67 water/dust resistant rating. The rest of the speaker is made out of the usual durable fabric material.

Ease of Use

As with any other Bluetooth speaker out there, the operation is pretty straightforward. Open up the Bluetooth settings in your device of preference, press the Bluetooth button on the back of the Flip 6, and let your phone search for the speaker. The name will come up as “JBL Flip 6,” so once you see that, tap on it, and both devices will pair.

The play/pause button works as expected and skips to the next track when double pressed. The volume up (+) and volume down (-) can be pushed or held down to raise or lower the volume. Last is the PartyBoost button that allows you to pair this speaker with up to 100 more compatible PartyBoost speakers from JBL.

One con to the Flip 6 is there is no still option to replay or backtrack to a previous song. It was the same situation with the Flip 5, but I wish JBL would add that specific feature to this or any of their newer speakers.

Software

Much like other JBL devices, there is an application that users can download from Apple’s App Store or Android’s Play Store. The application is called “JBL Portable,” and it’s pretty simple to operate. After having the Flip 6 paired with the device of your choice, open the app, and the app will pair with the speaker.

Screenshots from the JBL Portable application (Left: main page, right: PartyBoost).

The main page will display where you can control the Equalizer, toggle on/off the feedback tone, update the speaker’s software, check battery life, and turn on PartyBoost. Other than that, the JBL Portable application isn’t anything special, but with everything front and center, it’s more user-friendly than one would expect.

Sound

Personally, JBL has one of the best sound qualities out there, and the Flip 6 does not disappoint. What’s new in this model is that the woofer and tweeters are finally separate from one another. The woofer itself can push out 20W while the tweeter can push out 10W. Thanks to those two being individual units, the bass, mids, and highs sound much more professional than before.

Speaking of the bass, mids, and highs, damn, do they sound miraculous. Bass shows up nicely in any genre I played, including some smooth jazz to pop to heavy rock, and so on. Even the mids and highs were balanced enough to distinguish between which instruments were playing and the vocals being clear. Of course, this is with and without the EQ turned on now; if you plan to use the EQ, that adds even more emphasis on specific ranges while playing music or watching videos.

Overall, the sound quality is phenomenal. I can easily recommend this speaker to anyone. Even people around me asked what I was playing my music on and mentioned how good it sounded.

The backside of the Flip 6 showing off the power button, pairing button, battery LED indicator, USB-C port for charging, and a rubber foot holder.

Battery Life

Another huge plus to the Flip 6 is the battery life. The speaker can reach up to 12-hours of playback time, but that will depend on volume levels. Now, I couldn’t reach the full 12-hours in one session, but I could get pretty close to it.

While testing the battery life out during the first two charges, I had the volume cranked up between 80-90%; from that volume setting, I was able to get just about or above 10-hours of playback. Now, that may not be the 12-hours as advertised, but it’s much better than I had expected. For those who may not be having the volume set where I had it, you’ll be glad to know that you can get past that 10-hour mark. Having the volume settings at about 40% and lower, you’ll be able to achieve between 11 and 11-and-half hours.

Once the battery is thoroughly drained or close to running dry, the charge time is up to two-and-a-half hours via USB-C. Honestly, I didn’t pay too much attention to the recharge time because it was fully charged when I came back to it later.

Overall, the battery life is spectacular, and I believe others will be pleased with it too. Remember, the battery life will vary depending on the volume.

Price

Getting down to the last category for this JBL Flip 6 review is the pricing. It comes in at US$129.95, which was the same price as the previous model. Granted, there are some new additions to the Flip 6, including the woofer and tweeter being separate and a rubber foot. I believe JBL has priced the Flip 6 perfectly. It’s not too expensive like some other Bluetooth speakers out there, and it’s not too cheap.

Photo Gallery

JBL added a bigger logo to the front of the speaker. Function buttons on top of the Flip 6 from left to right respectivily: PartyBoost, volume down (-), volume up (+), and play/pause. Close up of the fabric material used on the JBL Flip 6. The left and right sides have the same JBL exclamation mark as previous generations. The backside of the Flip 6 showing off the power button, pairing button, battery LED indicator, USB-C port for charging, and a rubber foot holder. Left: main page, right: PartyBoost.

Wrap Up

Alright, so at the end of the day, you can see why I rated JBL’s Flip 6 speaker as a Top Pick for 2021. The sound can get plenty loud, along with balancing the bass, mids, and highs. It’s easy to carry around with you in your bag or backpack. The battery life is killer, and the price is affordable.

